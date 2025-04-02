Nigeria: 'I Broke No Law', Akpoti-Uduaghan Defends Kogi Trip Despite Govt Ban

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has defended her trip to her hometown in defiance of the ban by the Kogi State government.

Citing security threat, the government banned convoys, public gatherings and rallies.

The Kogi Police Command also banned and demanded strict compliance from all stakeholders.

Police Commissioner in Kogi, Mr Miller Dantawaye, explained that the ban was sequel to intelligence report on security threats in Kogi, and subsequent ban on all forms of rallies and processions by the state government.

However, the lawmaker arrived at the venue in a helicopter on Tuesday evening.

Addressing her supporters who had been there since morning, Natasha said she had a right to be with her people and celebrate with them.

She also commended her husband whom she described as God-sent, saying he had been a pillar in the moment of her travail.

"In everything we do, we put God first and we communicate our needs to God through prayers but we also have human beings, people who God uses, my husband is one of such. If not because of the resources, his words of encouragement, every day, he keeps telling me, 'Believe in yourself'; 'Stand strong'; It is well. Like I said, I am just a simple Ihima girl; poor Ebira girl; I grew up here. Where would I have got the resources to hire helicopter to bring me here if not because of his support?"

"Yesterday, when we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed, I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time.

"We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time - the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations."