Nigeria: Quit Worrying About Hardship, Embrace Technology - Govt to Youths

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has told Nigerian youths to stop worrying about hardship and leverage the abundant opportunities in technology to achieve financial freedom and build a robust future for themselves.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday, at the inauguration community ICT centre he donated to Egbaland.

The hub was built by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Besides the ICT hub, a library and an administrative building donated by Ogun West Senator, Solomon Adeola (Yayi), was also inaugurated at the new Abeokuta City Hall Complex.

The Minister, who recalled his personal experience growing up in Abeokuta, noted that there was a lack of ICT facilities where talented youths could expand their horizons.

He said the new facility was put in place to bridge the gap and create an avenue for youths to explore creativity and talents.

Tijani disclosed that 30 of such facilities had been built across the country and would be commissioned in the next two months.

He therefore charged the youth to remain focused, and not be discouraged, adding that there are massive employment opportunities in the technology world.

"If you ask anyone that works in technology, the entry salary is between N350,000 and N500,000. Technology pays really well, so instead of worrying about things being hard, they should take advantage of centers like this, empower themselves and go for the opportunities the world has to offer them", he added.

In his remarks, Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, commended the Minister for the donation of the facility.

The traditional rulers urged other Egba indigenes at home and abroad to also take a cue from the Minister and use their influence and network for the further development of Egbaland and the State at large.