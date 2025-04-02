Nigeria: Ekiti Airport 'Ll Run 24-Hour Flight Operations - Governor Oyebanji

Ado — Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, assured that the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport will run a 24-hour operation to give the route a competitive edge among its peers in the South-West.

The Governor also expressed delight that the economy of the state has recorded significant improvement in the past two-and-a-half years, promising to do more to ensure a more sustainable development of the state and better living standard for the people.

Governor Oyebanji, who spoke on Monday night during the March edition of his monthly media chat, 'Meet Your Governor', said his administration intends to make the Ekiti Airport a major hub.

His words: "The issue is to make the route profitable and competitive for airlines and if the route is profitable, they will bring their planes. Part of what we are doing is to make it an airport of choice and by next year, they will be able to run Hajj and (Christian) pilgrimage.

"To make it an airport of choice, we must put a structure that guarantees 24-hour landing. There is what we call an Instrument Landing System (ILS) which enables night operations and also enables planes to land in extreme weather. ILS as of today will cost close to N4.6 billion but we are determined to get it done.

"We are determined that before the end of this year, we will install ILS at the Ado Airport. If we can do that, it will be the second airport in Southwest after Lagos Airport that has such a facility so that aircraft can land at night. We are also talking to a vendor that will provide a hangar for airport services, so it's a whole gamut of transactions that is going on."

He also disclosed that a cargo shed is being constructed at the airport to serve as a storage facility for farm produce and cash crops. He commended the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele for facilitating its inclusion in the budget.

Governor Oyebanji who expressed optimism that the airport would be one of the most competitive by the time it commences commercial operations.

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji identified some indices of economic growth witnessed under his administration to include the springing up of more businesses in the state made possible by an enabling environment for them to flourish, improved internally generated revenue and receipts from the Federation Account, as well as adequate protection of lives and property.