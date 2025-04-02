Nigeria: Abuja IDP Camp With 4,000 People Has No Primary School for Children - Peter Obi

1 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, has faulted President Bola Tinubu's administration's student loan scheme, saying the government's investment in education fails to address critical areas of the sector.

Obi dismissed the presidency's claim that its investment in education and other reforms is yielding positive results, saying the impact of the president's reforms is not seen or felt anywhere in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said this while assessing President Tinubu's administration on Arise Television's Prime Time programme on Tuesday, April 1, 2024.

Recalling his visit to an IDP camp in Abuja, Obi said the camp with over 4,000 displaced people has no primary school for kids.

He faulted the president's student loan scheme, saying the funds earmarked for interest-free loans for students in higher education should be channelled to critical areas to build schools for out-of-school children.

Obi questioned the government's claim about reforms and improvement, saying the Abuja IDP camp he visited has no school nor a primary health facility.

He said, "This country has Universal Basic Education and we have over 20 million children out of school, that's the critical area. It is the basic education that is critical area, we are not doing anything on it. Today, I visited an IDP camp, there are over 40,000 people in IDP around Abuja. In this particular IDP, there 4,000 people, they don't have a primary healthcare, they don't have a primary school."

"They used to have a primary school which was build by UNICEF but it's been closed down for three years. The kids are there, there's no primary school, no healthcare. So if you don't have it in Abuja where do you have it? And this is the one you say is free and compulsory. So, where are you investing the money? "

