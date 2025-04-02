Nigeria's Net Forex Reserves Rises 479% to $23bn - CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that the nation's Net Foreign Exchange Reserve (NFER) rose by 479 per cent to $23.11 billion in 2024 from $3.99 billion in 2023.

The CBN disclosed this in a statement explaining that the increase reflected a substantial improvement in the country's external liquidity, reduced short-term obligations, and renewed investor confidence.

NFER, which adjusts gross reserves to account for near-term liabilities such as FX swaps and forward contracts, is widely regarded as a more accurate indicator of the foreign exchange buffers available to meet immediate external obligations.

According to the CBN, the $23.11 billion NEFR was the highest level in over three years, a marked increase from $3.99 billion at year-end 2023, $8.19 billion in 2022, and $14.59 billion in 2021.

Gross external reserves was also reported to have increased to $40.19 billion, compared to $33.22 billion at the close of 2023.

The apex bank said, "The increase in reserves reflects a combination of strategic measures undertaken by the CBN, including a deliberate and substantial reduction in short-term foreign exchange liabilities - notably swaps and forward obligations.

" The strengthening was also spurred by policy actions to rebuild confidence in the FX market and increase reserve buffers, along with recent improved foreign exchange inflows - particularly from non-oil sources.

"The result is a stronger and more transparent reserves position that better equips Nigeria to withstand external shocks. The expansion occurred even as the CBN continues to reduce short-term liabilities, thereby improving the overall quality of the reserve position.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, said: "This improvement in our net reserves is not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability.

"We remain focused on sustaining this progress through transparency, discipline, and market-driven reforms."

Reserves have continued to strengthen in 2025. While the first quarter figures reflected some seasonal and transitional adjustments, including significant interest payments on foreign-denominated debt, underlying fundamentals remain intact, and reserves are expected to continue improving over the second quarter of this year.

Going forward, the CBN anticipates a steady uptick in reserves, underpinned by improved oil production levels, and a more supporting export growth environment expected to boost non-oil FX earnings and diversify external inflows.

It assures of its commitment to prudent reserve management, transparent reporting, and macroeconomic policies that support a stable exchange rate in order to attract investment, and build long-term resilience of the Nigerian economy.