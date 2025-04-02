Liberia: LNHA Seeks Financial Support Ahead of Upcoming International Tournament

2 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — As the Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) U-17 and U-19 female teams continue their preparations for the International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth and Junior Women's Tournament, the LNHA president, J. Aratus G. Larkpor, is calling for financial assistance to help support the teams' journey to Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The IHF tournament is set to take place from April 20th to 24th, 2025, in Abidjan. Larkpor emphasized the need for financial support to ensure the teams are fully prepared for the competition. "I'm making this call to all sports enthusiasts because our athletes need full support to help them focus on their training," Larkpor said.

The LNHA president expressed optimism about the progress the athletes have made during their training, which began in early January 2025. He noted significant improvements in ball possession, accurate passing, and finishing touches, all of which are crucial skills for the tournament.

Larkpor also highlighted the dedication of the four coaches overseeing the teams, who have reported that the athletes are both physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead.

"The coaches have assured us that our players are on course for the IHF Youth and Junior Women's Tournament, and we expect the final selection of players for both teams to be completed by April 10th," he said.

