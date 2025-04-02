Liberia: Burkina Faso Delegation Visits Lofa to Boost Local Textile Industry

In a significant step toward enhancing Liberia's textile industry and creating more jobs for local cotton growers, a high-level delegation from the Republic of Burkina Faso has completed a three-day assessment visit to Lofa County.

The delegation focused its assessment on Kolahun District, identifying it as a strategic hub for the development of a local textile industry. The visiting team included: Mr. Emilien Ouedraogo, Liberia's focal point in Burkina Faso, who plays a crucial role in facilitating bilateral trade and investment between the two countries; Mr. Justin Kouanda, the inventor of a large-scale weaving machine, whose innovative technology could revolutionize Liberia's textile and garment industry and Mr. Thè Minadofini, a seasoned trainer in weaving, dyeing, and loom adjustment, whose expertise can contribute to skills development and job creation in Liberia's local crafts and manufacturing sectors.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Emilien Ouedraogo emphasized the importance of intra-African investment, stating: "The development of Africa must start with Africans investing in the continent. We must harness our resources, build industries, and create sustainable employment for our people."

Mr. Ouedraogo disclosed that about 15 individuals will be trained to produce the weaving machine locally, while several others will be trained in textile weaving. He highlighted that the initiative aims to maximize productivity by relying on locally made machinery. He further noted that Africa has a strong market for locally produced textiles ("Country Clothes"), with a particular focus on empowering women through this investment.

Lofa County Superintendent J. Levalah Massaquoi underscored the significance of the visit, stating that Kolahun has long been recognized as a prime cotton-growing region with the potential to drive Liberia's textile industry forward. He noted that the county has been actively seeking partners to revitalize and expand the sector, ensuring that local cotton growers benefit from increased demand and improved market access.

"The government has done its part by identifying Kolahun as a key cotton-producing region. Our ongoing efforts to attract investors are now yielding results. This visit by Burkinabé delegation is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Liberia's textile industry," Superintendent Massaquoi stated. He added that the county's approach aligns with the government's broader economic strategy to create sustainable employment opportunities in rural areas.

For her part, Mrs. Mary Kpoto, head of the Women's Center in Kolahun, lauded the installation of a prototype model of the weaving machine and pledged to utilize it wisely for the growth and development of Kolahun. She extended gratitude to Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, for her instrumental role in facilitating the visit. Additionally, she expressed appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for his support of the project.

The three-member delegation's assessment of Lofa County included engagements with local cotton growers, community leaders, and regional stakeholders. Their discussions focused on the feasibility of establishing a textile production facility in Kolahun, leveraging local raw materials, and creating a sustainable value chain for the sector.

The delegation expressed optimism about the investment climate in Lofa County and highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements, capacity building, and policy support to ensure the success of the initiative. They emphasized their willingness to collaborate with the Liberian government and relevant stakeholders to bring the vision of a thriving textile industry in Kolahun to fruition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Liberia continues to push for economic diversification and increased foreign direct investment, the visit by the Burkinabé delegation marks a promising step toward revitalizing the textile industry. The National Investment Commission (NIC) and its partners remain committed to ensuring that this engagement translates into tangible economic benefits for local cotton growers and the broader Liberian economy.

The program was attended by Mr. Pewee S. Reed, Senior Economic and Policy Advisor, National Investment Commission (NIC). As a sign of respect and honor, the women of Kolahun adorned the three Burkinabé delegates with traditional gowns.

This initiative aligns with Liberia's economic diversification efforts under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes sustainable job creation and economic empowerment for rural communities. The visit marks a crucial step in fostering African-led investment in Africa's development.