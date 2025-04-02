Liberia: Arnb. Brown Presents Credentials to UN SG Guterres

The Ambassador to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations, Amb. Lewis G. Brown II, has presented his Letter of Credence to the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres, at the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

Receiving the Letter of Credence from Ambassador Brown, the UN Secretary General, welcomed Ambassador Brown and through him extended greetings to the President of Liberia. He commended Liberia for having managed to build a vibrant democracy and not receding into conflict as several states do following periods of civil conflict.

Secretary General Guterres said that Liberia has been able to achieve so much despite the injustices of the international system. He offered his cooperation and friendship to Ambassador Brown and counts on Liberia's support in the forthcoming International Conference on Financing for Development.

For his part, Ambassador Brown thanked Secretary General Guterres for the warm and fraternal welcome and conveyed the compliments and best wishes of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. Ambassador Brown expressed gratitude to Mr. Guterres for his constructive engagements and consistency in promoting multilateralism.

He informed the UN Secretary General that Liberia is vying for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in the upcoming election scheduled for June 3, 2025.

Ambassador Brown further informed SG Guterres that with Liberia's experience in conflict resolution it will play a significant role in a world experiencing challenges to global peace and security and a rapidly changing geopolitical dynamics.

He reassured the Secretary General of Liberia's readiness to play a more meaningful role on the global stage.

Earlier this year, President Boakai nominated Brown to the UN Permanent Mission, a role Brown previously held from 2016 under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration until his recall by former President George Weah in 2018.

Reports indicate that Brown was recommended for the position by former President Sirleaf, who, according to sources, was consulted by the Boakai administration for insights on attaining Liberia a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. It is believed that Sirleaf endorsed Brown due to his extensive UN experience and knowledge of its functions.