The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP) over a traffic citation issued to one of its members, Rep. Anthony F. Williams of Electoral District #2, Maryland County. The legislative summons, detailed in an official letter from the Chief Clerk, accuses police officers of exhibiting a "disrespectful posture" during their encounter with the lawmaker.

On Monday, March 25, 2025, Superintendent Melvin Gray, a traffic officer on routine patrol, stopped a vehicle without license plates. Upon investigation, he discovered that the unregistered vehicle belonged to Rep. Williams. Following standard procedures, Gray issued a traffic citation.

However, sources indicate that Rep. Williams immediately contacted senior police officials and demanded the presence of the Police Inspector General at the Capitol Building.

During a meeting that included more than 15 lawmakers, strong objections were raised regarding the traffic stop. The legislators argued that elected officials should be granted exemptions from such regulations due to security concerns. Additionally, they expressed strong disapproval of the police force's use of body cameras, calling them a "gross disrespect."

In response to Rep. Williams' complaint, the House of Representatives issued an official summons to the Police Inspector General and two of his deputies to appear before the august body on March 31, 2025. The letter, signed by Chief Clerk Mildred N. Masayon, states: Dear Inspector General,

"I present compliments and, by directive of the Leadership of the Honorable House of Representatives, invite you along with two (2) of your deputies to its meeting scheduled on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

"Honorable Inspector General, the Leadership is keen on a complaint from Hon. Anthony F. Williams, Representative, Electoral District #2, Maryland County, outlining an encounter with Mr. Nelson Freeman, 102, and Melvin Gray, indicating an alleged disrespectful posture despite clearly identifying himself as the people's deputy.

"In view of the above, Sir, you are kindly requested to come along with the named officers to address this alleged confrontation with Hon. Williams."

Violating traffic rules, many believe, is a normal thing for members of the legislature.

It could be recalled Representative Momo Siaffa Kpoto of Lofa County District #3, was early last month involved in a traffic standoff around the YWCA Junction in Congo Town after insisting on using "a third lane" at the expense of other vehicles that were rightfully using the opposite lane.

Kpoto's vehicle, a government-assigned car with the license plate HOR 25, was coming from Central Monrovia, while the other vehicle that was immediately opposite him was traveling from Paynesville-insisted on not giving him way-a situation that caused a huge traffic congestion in the area for hours.

Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) arrived on the scene and repeatedly urged the lawmaker to abide by the traffic law, but he refused, insisting that he must have his way.

It took the intervention of a senior police officer to finally resolve the situation by making the Lofa County lawmaker respect the traffic rules. Representative Kpoto moved back into his rightful lane, allowing vehicles to pass.

