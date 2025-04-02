Nigeria: PDP Rep Faults Adeleke's Petition to EFCC, Apologises to Oyetola

In a shocking twist, Oluwole Oke, a lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives, has apologised to former governor Gboyega Oyetola over a fraud petition written by Governor Ademola Adeleke to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oke, who is in the same Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Adeleke, the lawmaker, faulted the Osun State Government's petition to the anti-graft agency.

Recall that in March 2025, the Osun State Government, through one of its lawyers, Pelumi Olajengbesi, petitioned the EFCC to investigate the immediate past governor and current Minister of Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, over the alleged misappropriation of a $20m World Bank health grant.

The government also accused Oyetola of money laundering, financial misconduct and violations of the Public Procurement Act in the disbursement of the grant meant for health sector improvements in the state.

The state government also accused Oyetola of money laundering, alleging that the funds were funnelled through the Osun chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria between January and October 2022.

Oyetola's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had dismissed the allegations and asked the EFCC to throw it out.

On Wednesday, Oke, a PDP member, also asked the anti-graft agency to disregard Adeleke's petition over Oyetola written by one of the state government's lawyers, Olajengbesi. Olajengbesi is from the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency in Osun State.

The PDP reps member wrote, "Apologies to HE Asiwaju Gboyega Oyetola over a petition written to EFCC by one of my supposedly constituents.

"It's not a crime for a lawyer to take a lawful brief from any member of the society or even the government but to intentionally take a brief to damage people's reputations and that of their family? No.

"Osun State House of Assembly has a standing Committee on Public Accounts on the legislative side.

"We also have an independent Office of Auditor General of Osun State created by the Constitution to check every Government expenditure and report on same.

"This AG Report laid before the State Assembly on annual basis. Our Governors also enjoy immunity while in office to avoid distractions.

"If the Office of Auditor General have done their job and report to The Parliament, then the Parliament should bring out their report and if any person is indicted in that report, such a person can then be prosecuted.

"How would the Federal Government believe or trust us that we truly want to collaborate or work together come 2026 and 2027?"