Liberia: Lnucfdc Expands Sustainable Forest Management

Gbarnga — The Head of Secretariat and National Facilitator of the National Union of Community Forestry Development Committee (NUCFDC), Andrew Zelemen, has revealed that the union is extending its sustainable forest management initiatives to cover eleven of Liberia's fifteen counties.

In a statement, Zelemen emphasized that the goal is to promote environmental sustainability while enhancing the socio-economic well-being of residents living in forested areas.

Zelemen further highlighted that the NUCFDC is committed to increasing the representation of communities in concession areas at both national and international levels. By amplifying the voices of residents, the union aims to ensure that both the central government and corporations provide the necessary benefits for these communities.

In a show of appreciation, Zelemen lauded the Liberian government for its unprecedented financial support to the union, marking a significant milestone in forestry and community development efforts.

He specifically praised President Joseph Boakai for allocating 92% of the appropriation made for the forestry sector in the 2024 fiscal year budget. Zelemen noted that this is the highest level of financial commitment from the government in the history of previous administrations.

Mr. Andrew Zelemen said they are truly grateful for the support the government has provided, and this financial backing marks the first time they have received such a high level of commitment from the government of Liberia.

Currently, the NUCFDC according to its head of Secretariat and National Facilitator operates in seven counties, engaging with 23 community forestry committees.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee, established in 2009, was created with the aim of raising the voices of residents in forest-rich areas to ensure that they receive the benefits due to them.

In addition to its forest management efforts, the NUCFDC is also developing 'innovative community projects' with government support.

These include initiatives to provide safe drinking water, sustainable electricity, and investment in sustainable agriculture. These efforts aim to create long-term solutions that will improve the livelihoods of residents in forested communities across Liberia.

Zelemen's remarks underscore the critical role that community-based organizations play in the country's forestry sector, highlighting the NUCFDC's dedication to sustainable development and the empowerment of marginalized communities. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.