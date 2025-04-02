Liberia: Police Chief Summoned After Officer Issues Ticket to Lawmaker for Unregistered Vehicle, Traffic Violation

Monrovia — The House of Representatives, under the influence of the Majority Bloc, has reportedly ordered the Liberia National Police (LNP) to revoke a traffic ticket issued to one of its members.

FrontPage Africa has learned that the directive was given during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol Building on Monday, March 31.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman was summoned that same day after a traffic officer cited Representative Anthony F. Williams (District #2, Maryland County) for violating traffic regulations.

According to eyewitness accounts, the officer was on routine patrol when he spotted a vehicle without license plates. Upon stopping the vehicle, he discovered that it belonged to Rep. Williams. Despite the vehicle being unregistered, the officer followed standard procedures and issued a citation.

Shortly after, lawmakers reportedly demanded both Inspector General Coleman and the officer involved, identified as Superintendent Gray, appear at the Capitol Building. During the meeting, attended by more than 15 lawmakers, pressure was allegedly exerted on the police leadership to revoke the ticket. Legislators argued that lawmakers should be exempt from such penalties due to security concerns. Additionally, they strongly objected to the use of police body cameras, labeling them a "gross disrespect."

This incident has sparked debate over whether lawmakers are being held accountable under the same legal standards as ordinary citizens.