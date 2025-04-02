Liberia: Police Chief Summoned After Officer Issues Ticket to Lawmaker for Unregistered Vehicle, Traffic Violation

2 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue |

Monrovia — The House of Representatives, under the influence of the Majority Bloc, has reportedly ordered the Liberia National Police (LNP) to revoke a traffic ticket issued to one of its members.

FrontPage Africa has learned that the directive was given during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol Building on Monday, March 31.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman was summoned that same day after a traffic officer cited Representative Anthony F. Williams (District #2, Maryland County) for violating traffic regulations.

According to eyewitness accounts, the officer was on routine patrol when he spotted a vehicle without license plates. Upon stopping the vehicle, he discovered that it belonged to Rep. Williams. Despite the vehicle being unregistered, the officer followed standard procedures and issued a citation.

Shortly after, lawmakers reportedly demanded both Inspector General Coleman and the officer involved, identified as Superintendent Gray, appear at the Capitol Building. During the meeting, attended by more than 15 lawmakers, pressure was allegedly exerted on the police leadership to revoke the ticket. Legislators argued that lawmakers should be exempt from such penalties due to security concerns. Additionally, they strongly objected to the use of police body cameras, labeling them a "gross disrespect."

This incident has sparked debate over whether lawmakers are being held accountable under the same legal standards as ordinary citizens.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.