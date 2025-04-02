Liberia: Bility Refutes Expulsion Rumors of Cassell Kuoh, Clarifies Resignation

Monrovia — Former Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Musa Bility has rejected rumors claiming that Cassell Kuoh, president of FC Fassell, was expelled from the LFA while serving as Vice President for Operations (VPO).

Speaking on the OK Morning Rush on Tuesday, Bility, who was in office at the time, clarified that Kuoh did not face expulsion but voluntarily resigned from his position in 2017 due to legal issues he encountered in the United States.

Bility's remarks come amid ongoing speculation surrounding Kuoh's political future, as he is eyeing the presidency of the LFA in 2026. Some stakeholders have circulated reports suggesting that Kuoh was expelled by the LFA Congress in 2017 and that he was not readmitted afterward.

Additionally, rumors have surfaced that some stakeholders are planning to propose his expulsion at the upcoming LFA Congress on April 12, 2025, in a move to challenge his eligibility for future elections.

"We cannot expel someone based on allegations without proper judgment," said Bility, emphasizing the importance of due process. He explained that when Kuoh faced legal issues in the U.S., he was temporarily suspended by the Executive Committee for exceeding the 90-day limit for absence as outlined in the LFA's statutes.

However, Kuoh later informed the LFA that he could no longer continue as Vice President for Operations due to his legal troubles.

According to Article 47 of the LFA statutes, positions within the Executive Committee are considered vacant due to death, resignation, permanent disability, or failure to attend four consecutive meetings. Bility reaffirmed that Kuoh's resignation was voluntary and not the result of any disciplinary action.

At the time, the current LFA president, Mustapha Raji, proposed Kuoh's suspension due to his prolonged absence, which was in line with LFA regulations. The motion to suspend Kuoh was approved by 33 votes in favor, with no opposition.

Bility further dismissed the rumors, reiterating that any legal matters Kuoh faced in the United States were outside the jurisdiction of the LFA and should not affect his standing in Liberia's football community.