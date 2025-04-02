Liberia: Senate Security Chair Blames 'Bad Contracts' for Liberia's Setbacks, Urges Leaders to Prioritize Citizens' Interests

Monrovia — Senator Momo Cyrus has criticized the role of past leaders in Liberia's ongoing socio-economic challenges, attributing the country's backwardness to poorly negotiated contracts and concessions that prioritized personal gain over the nation's interest.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veterans Affairs, Senator Cyrus spoke out about the negative impact these deals have had on Liberia's development.

During an appearance on the Ok Morning Rush Show on Tuesday, April 1, the Lofa County Senator emphasized that despite Liberia's vast natural resources, including gold and diamonds, the country remains underdeveloped.

He specifically pointed to contracts such as APM Terminals, Western Cluster, and the agreements with the Bureau of Immigration and Naturalization as examples of bad deals that were made to satisfy the interests of a few, rather than the people of Liberia.

Senator Cyrus expressed disappointment that, despite the signing of these contracts, Liberia has not seen the economic progress expected from its wealth. He called for a thorough review of these agreements to ensure that Liberia and its citizens receive a fair share of the country's resources.

"It is unacceptable for foreigners to control the provision of resident permits in Liberia," he said, stressing that the interests of Liberians must be prioritized in any contract renegotiations. He also pointed to the disconnect between the wealth of the country and the poverty of its citizens, attributing this to poor governance and exploitative contracts signed by past leaders.

In his critique of the legislative and executive branches, Senator Cyrus urged his colleagues to act with political courage and prioritize national interest over personal benefit when negotiating future contracts. He also acknowledged the challenges within the Senate but commended efforts to review and renegotiate past agreements that have harmed Liberia's development.

"The bad contracts signed in the past have pulled this country down," he said. "This has to stop if Liberia is to move forward. We must prioritize the people's interest and not personal aggrandizement."

Cyrus expressed embarrassment that, 177 years after its founding, Liberia remains one of the poorest countries in the world. He vowed to continue using his position in the Senate to advocate for change and improve the living conditions of Liberians, both in his county and across the country.