Liberia: 'Foreign Aid Won't Sustain Wash--Invest Now!'

As Liberia joined the global observance of World Water Day 2025, WaterAid Liberia and UNICEF issued a stark warning to the national government: relying on foreign aid to sustain the country's water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector is neither sustainable nor sufficient.

The organizations urged the government to take immediate steps to increase domestic investment, emphasizing that access to clean water and sanitation is a fundamental human right, not a privilege.

World Water Day, celebrated annually on March 22, was established by the United Nations in 1993 to raise awareness of global water challenges. This year's international theme, "Glacier Preservation," highlights the crucial role of glaciers in freshwater supply and climate regulation. Liberia's national theme, "Preservation, Protection, and Utilization of Water Resources," underscored the urgent need for sustainable water management in the country.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2025, government officials, civil society organizations, development partners, and community leaders convened in Monrovia to discuss Liberia's WASH challenges and explore solutions to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation. The discussions took on a critical tone as WaterAid and UNICEF delivered a strong message: Liberia cannot continue depending on external donors to finance its WASH sector.

In his closing remarks, WaterAid Liberia Country Director Chuchu Selma made a passionate appeal for increased government investment in WASH, stressing that foreign aid is declining and cannot be the backbone of Liberia's water and sanitation future.

"We cannot depend on external aid forever. It's time to mobilize resources within our country," Selma declared. "Despite Liberia's commitments to the WASH sector, funding remains inadequate, and corruption continues to hinder progress."

Selma called on lawmakers to prioritize WASH funding in the national budget, arguing that clean water and sanitation are essential for public health, economic growth, and education.

"If we can cut down on wasteful spending and corruption, we can better allocate resources to provide clean water for every Liberian. Water and sanitation are not luxuries--they are human rights," he emphasized.

Selma also acknowledged the vital role of civil society organizations in advocating for improved WASH services and urged stronger collaboration between the government, private sector, and development partners to drive sustainable progress.

Reinforcing the urgency of the issue, Andrew Brooks, UNICEF Country Representative to Liberia, highlighted the devastating consequences of inadequate WASH services, particularly for children. He presented alarming statistics to stress the need for immediate action.

"Over 1,000 children die every day from diseases linked to unsafe water, sanitation, and hygiene. This is preventable, and we must take urgent action," Brooks stated.

He underscored that investing in WASH is not just a moral obligation but an economic necessity, citing research that shows every dollar invested in WASH yields a return of $4.30 in economic benefits, including improved health, increased productivity, and stronger educational outcomes.

"This investment is crucial not only for improving public health but for driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development goals," Brooks added.

He also reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to supporting Liberia's WASH sector and strengthening the country's resilience to climate change, which increasingly threatens water availability.

A major highlight of the event was the discussion on the anticipated signing of the Presidential WASH Compact, a policy framework that would outline Liberia's commitments to improving water and sanitation services.

George W.K. Yarngo, CEO of the National WASH Commission, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating:

"The Presidential WASH Compact will be a significant milestone in ensuring sustained government commitment to the sector. But political will is critical for its success."

Yarngo pointed out that the House of Representatives now has a dedicated Standing Committee on WASH to oversee policy actions and push for necessary reforms.

"By investing in WASH, the country can save significant amounts of money and create long-lasting improvements in the lives of its citizens," he said.

As the event concluded, WaterAid and UNICEF reiterated their calls for immediate action to ensure that every Liberian has access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation, and proper hygiene facilities.

Selma reaffirmed WaterAid's commitment to working alongside the government and other stakeholders but made it clear that the responsibility ultimately lies with national leaders.

"We remain committed to improving the lives of Liberians by ensuring access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. But we cannot do it alone. We need the government to step up, allocate the necessary funds, and take the lead in transforming the WASH sector," he stressed.