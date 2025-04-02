Liberia: St. Simon Baptist and Nathan E. Gibson Win 2025 World Water Day Championships

Monrovia — The St. Simon Baptist School triumphed in the 2025 World Water Day Football Championship, defeating Nathan E. Gibson 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time.

The match saw Nathan E. Gibson take an early lead in the 8th minute of the first half, but St. Simon Baptist equalized in the 81st minute of the second half, forcing the game into penalties. In the ensuing shootout, St. Simon Baptist emerged victorious to claim the football championship.

In the kickball final, Nathan E. Gibson claimed the championship by default after World Wide Mission School failed to show up for the grand final.

However, a friendly kickball match was organized between Nathan E. Gibson and the St. Simon Baptist All-Star Kickball Team to fill the gap. Nathan E. Gibson defeated St. Simon Baptist 17-7 in a one-sided contest.

The champions in both football and kickball received cash prizes and trophies, with Nathan E. Gibson also receiving a cash prize for being the runner-up in the football category.

The Executive Director of the WASH Commission, Hon. George Y.K. Yarngo, presented the championship trophies to the winners. Soccer balls and additional cash prizes were also awarded to the champions.

In a special highlight, Anthony Bulu Jr. of St. Simon Baptist won the Best Essay Competition on the importance of water conservation. He received a cash prize during the World Water Day national program, and his school was awarded the Best Essay trophy. St. Simon Baptist's victory followed Muslim Congress High School's win in the 2024 competition.

This year's tournament marked the 3rd edition of the World Water Day Football and Kickball Championship, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about the global observance of World Water Day on March 22.

Over 2,000 students participated, receiving education about glacier preservation and the protection of water sources amid climate challenges.

The event was organized by the National High School Sports, under the auspices of the National Water Sanitation and Hygiene Commission of Liberia (NWASHC) and its partners, including the National Malaria Control Program/Global Fund, Ministry of Finance, UNESCO, WaterAid Liberia, and others.