Liberia: Sister Cities International Hosts Leadership and Development Conference for African Mayors in Bong County

Gbarnga — Sister Cities International (SCI), in partnership with the Liberia Mayors Council, has concluded a three-day African Mayors Leadership and Development Conference in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The conference, held from March 29 to March 31, aimed to enhance the leadership skills of Mayors in Liberia by fostering networking opportunities, sharing best practices, and discussing strategies for effective city management and development.

Madam Effua McGowan, Country Representative for Sister Cities International, highlighted the importance of the conference in strengthening ties between Liberian Mayors and their counterparts worldwide.

"This conference seeks to create a platform for mutual growth, sharing ideas, and building partnerships," she stated, emphasizing the role of SCI in facilitating global connections for city leaders.

The event focused on key topics such as leadership effectiveness, community engagement, and urban development, equipping Mayors with valuable insights to improve their cities.

Dr. Cynthia Blapooh, SCI Operations for Liberia, also noted that the conference offered critical knowledge for urban development and decentralization, empowering municipal governments with necessary skills.

Gbarnga Mayor and Chairman of the Mayors Council of Liberia, Gallah Varpilah, commended Sister Cities International for its collaboration, stating that the conference will strengthen Mayors' leadership and promote international partnerships.

He expressed optimism about the future of city governance in Liberia, emphasizing mutual support and learning.

Bong County Superintendent, Loleyah Hawa Norris, addressed the importance of collaboration between Mayors and Superintendents, urging Mayors to respect the hierarchy for more effective governance. Norris also stressed the significance of unity and coordinated efforts to improve services for citizens.

The conference, held under the theme "Building Bridges, Developing Strategies, and Networking," concluded with the presentation of certificates to participating Mayors, who pledged to apply the knowledge gained for the development of their respective cities.