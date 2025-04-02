Cameroon: Grave Risks for Cameroon As Soldiers Desert to Fight in Ukraine

analysis

Cameroon faces a multitude of security threats and cannot afford to lose its soldiers to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The desertion of soldiers to fight in Ukraine weakens the operational capacity of several African militaries and the stability of the affected countries. Cameroon's government recently highlighted the trend which, although not new, has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine.

A 7 March statement by Cameroon's Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo sheds light on the 'illicit involvement' of the country's troops in the Ukraine war. A minority of deserters are 'foreign volunteers' who fight for Ukraine, while most are '[Vladimir] Putin's Tirailleurs' (riflemen) who have signed up with Russia.

While no official statistics exist on desertion rates, the situation is concerning for a country grappling with threats from Boko Haram in the north, Central African Republic rebels in the east, maritime piracy along the coast, and the Anglophone crisis in the west.

Cameroon's desertions started in the late 2010s when many elite unit soldiers began leaving for Dubai, lured by lucrative offers to protect wealthy Emiratis.

In 2018, indications were that between 300 and 800 soldiers had deserted. By 2020, the media reported that 637 soldiers faced dismissal due to desertion. In response, the defence minister temporarily suspended overseas missions for the military. The Ukraine conflict presents another opportunity for Cameroonian soldiers seeking better prospects.

What distinguishes this wave of desertions is that soldiers are abandoning their posts to join a high-intensity warzone. Using local networks of recruiters, Russia has attracted numerous Cameroonian soldiers. Some, interviewed by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), reported monthly salaries of XAF 1.2 million (US$1 976) to XAF 1.5 million (US$2 479), with specialists receiving at least XAF 2 million (US$3 294).

These figures align with British military intelligence reports, which note a US$2 000 sign-on bonus, a US$2 200 monthly salary, and the promise of a Russian passport. Various sources mentioned life insurance for families in the event of a soldier's death during operations.

These desertions are an unexpected consequence of the professionalisation of Cameroon's army, a process initiated by a series of decrees in 2001. With the shift from conscription to a professional army, soldiers no longer serve out of pure devotion to their country. Instead, they see their military role as a livelihood, as described by renowned French sociologist and philosopher Augustin Hamon.

This has transformed the Cameroonian military into a skilled workforce. Soldiers possess valuable technical knowledge and a strong reputation built on their experience in combatting terrorism, maritime piracy and other emerging security threats.

Professionalising the military means Cameroonian soldiers no longer need to pursue a lifelong career in the armed forces. Contracts now last three years for enlisted personnel and 10 years for officers. However, most soldiers are automatically re-enlisted. Many are unaware of these regulations, a senior Cameroonian army officer told ISS.

Desertions - especially to the Russia-Ukraine war - can also be financially motivated. The salary gap between Russian and Cameroonian soldiers (and those in Africa more generally) can be huge. A second-class Cameroonian private's basic monthly salary is XAF 51 880 (US$85) after the first two years of service. When deployed in active zones, soldiers receive an additional monthly risk and food allowance of XAF 90 000 (US$148).

Yet Russia, for example, offers the equivalent of at least US$2 000 monthly for those deployed on the front line. One officer interviewed by ISS described these offers as a 'golden suffering.'

Aside from financial issues, soldiers have expressed concerns about their heavy workload in Cameroon. Military duties have become increasingly perilous, characterised by heightened exposure to danger and a surge in commitments. Many new recruits are reconsidering their options amid these pressures.

Desertions by Cameroonian soldiers to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war reflect the broader 'brain drain' affecting the country, with numerous healthcare workers and teachers also seeking opportunities abroad.

Between January and May 2024, the International Organization for Migration recorded 7 448 Cameroonian regular migrants, of whom 6 099 went to Canada and 971 to the United Kingdom. This has become a concern for the Cameroonian Employers Council and President Paul Biya.

The exodus worsens the Cameroonian army's recruitment struggles. As its military commitments increase, the army faces an alarming desertion rate among new recruits. Such departures weaken its operational capacity and disrupt unit coherence, leading to a loss of expertise and interpersonal skills. Some key figures in units have left, battalion commanders told ISS.

What troubles Cameroonian authorities most is the fate of deserting soldiers. While some officers speculate about the possibility of a future Russian Africa Corps composed of black soldiers, others worry about the risk associated with the return of deserters. Having gained combat experience in Ukraine, they could use their operational skills and high-intensity combat abilities against Cameroon's security interests.

To address the problem, Cameroon's Defence Minister has called for stricter oversight of defence and security personnel. This includes taking appropriate action against deserters, including dismissal from service and prosecution. Regulations for military personnel wishing to leave the country have also been tightened; they must now seek authorisation directly from the minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond these immediate measures, Cameroon's army should adopt a loyalty strategy to increase the tenure of essential and specialised soldiers. Greater emphasis should also be placed on helping soldiers transition to second careers.

Simultaneously, the Army Chief of Staff ought to create better conditions to alleviate the pressure on the front lines in the country's Far North, East, coastal and Anglophone regions. Despite advancements, troop rotations in these areas remain insufficient for certain units.

It is also crucial to tackle the sensitive issue of salary increases in a country where military personnel already earn more than civilians. This could involve enhancing compensation packages and properly implementing the beneficial measures announced by the president during the army's 50th anniversary. These included emergency housing for active soldiers and enhanced medical care provisions.

Raoul Sumo Tayo, Senior Researcher, ENACT Central Africa Organised Crime Observatory, ISS