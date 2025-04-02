West Africa: Ghana Unveils West Africa's Largest Floating Solar Project, Boosting Renewable Energy Ambitions

Accra — Ghana has launched West Africa's largest floating solar project, marking a significant step towards increasing its renewable energy capacity. The country aims to raise its share of renewable energy from the current 1% to 10% by 2030.

The pioneering 5-megawatt floating solar installation is situated on the Black Volta River and was engineered by Ghanaian engineers from the Bui Power Authority (BPA). This innovative project showcases Ghana's commitment to leveraging clean energy and reducing its carbon footprint.

The floating solar power plant is a groundbreaking solution that utilises photovoltaic modules on water bodies, optimising land use while enhancing the efficiency of the solar panels.

Additionally, it helps conserve water by reducing evaporation from the surface. This technology can be deployed on ponds, lakes, reservoirs, or other water bodies.

The successful completion of this project aligns with Ghana's National Energy Plan, supporting the goal of increasing renewable energy penetration by 10% by 2030.

Deputy Director of Renewable Energy at the Bui Power Authority, Peter Acheampong, stated "We have completed the 5-megawatt project, and it is already generating power."

Acheampong further revealed plans to expand the floating solar project: "There are plans to scale it up to approximately 65 megawatts. At BPA, our expansion efforts are guided by the country's renewable energy master plan," he explained.

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has made remarkable progress in the renewable energy sector. Before the floating solar project, the BPA commissioned its solar farm in 2020, which is generating 50 megawatts of power. The two projects cost US$48 million.

Other Projects

These solar plants are playing a crucial role in diversifying Ghana's energy mix and increasing its renewable energy production.

Other notable solar power plants successfully commissioned and operational in Ghana include the Kaleo Solar Power Plant (13 megawatts), Lawra Solar Plant (6.5 megawatts), and Navrongo Solar Plant (2.5 megawatts). The three projects cost €50.8 million.

Individuals are increasingly investing in renewable energy. Helios Solar Energy has commissioned Africa's largest rooftop solar installation, a 16.82-megawatt photovoltaic (PV) plant financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group at a cost of $17 million.

Future Plans

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has designated six locations for future solar projects: Bawku, Yendi, Tumu, Sawla, Buipe, and Zebilla, all in the northern part of the country.

Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, outlined Ghana's strategic focus on renewable energy, emphasising the development of solar, wind, and mini-hydro projects to meet the nation's growing energy demands.

"To support our expanding economy and drive sustainable development, Ghana is prioritising solar, wind, and mini-hydro projects as part of our broader energy transition plan," Jinapor stated.

He highlighted that increasing renewable energy consumption is essential for lowering the country's carbon footprint, improving energy access, and fostering industrial growth.

"We will establish the Renewable Energy and Green Transition Fund. This fund will support research and development of home-grown green technologies, provide solar-powered solutions for various sectors, and ease the financial burden of electricity tariffs on state institutions."

He added, "Solar, wind, and mini-hydro present immense opportunities for Ghana to meet its energy needs while minimising the environmental impact of fossil fuels." He also noted that Ghana is well-positioned to harness these resources, with abundant solar energy potential, a vast coastline ideal for wind power, and multiple rivers suitable for mini-hydro power generation.