Nigeria: Medic & Medlab W'africa Rebrands As Whx Lagos & Whx Labs

Informa Markets, a global leader in event organisation, recently announced a significant transformation in its healthcare exhibitions portfolio, becoming WHX (World Health Exhibitions).

This exciting new era for its healthcare events worldwide impacts Nigeria, with the rebranding of Medic West Africa & Medlab West Africa to WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, respectively. This strategic shift reinforces WHX as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress in the healthcare and laboratory sectors.

The inaugural WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos will occur in Lagos, Nigeria, setting a new benchmark for industry engagement. The event has received support from Nigeria's Ministry of Health, led by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, and other leading healthcare and laboratory associations, further strengthening its role as a pivotal event in Nigeria's healthcare landscape.

This rebranding to WHX marks a new frontier for Informa Markets' healthcare events globally and for the Lagos editions, reflecting a bold approach to enhancing industry connections, driving knowledge exchange, and showcasing groundbreaking medical and laboratory technologies.

"The rebranding of Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa, after 11 successful years in Lagos, to WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos marks a transformative step in bolstering the healthcare and laboratory sectors in Nigeria and the broader West African region," said Tom Coleman, Director of WHX Lagos and WHX Lab Lagos. "Building on Medic West Africa's strong legacy, this new identity reflects our commitment to providing an unparalleled platform where healthcare professionals and industry leaders can connect, innovate, and collectively shape the future of healthcare.

" Cynthia Makarutse, Conference Director of WHX Lagos and WHX Lab Lagos, added: "WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos will not only showcase world-class medical and laboratory technologies but, crucially, will foster vital connections and collaborations that will drive healthcare innovation across West Africa. We're significantly enhancing our conference program, creating a robust platform for critical discourse on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Attendees can expect deeper dives into key topics, more interactive sessions, and a wider range of expert speakers, all designed to stimulate thought-provoking discussions and generate actionable solutions that will shape the future of healthcare in the West African region."