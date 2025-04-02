Nigeria: University Don Identifies Accounting, Taxation As Tool for Economic Development

Port Harcourt — A professor of Accounting and Taxation at Rivers State University, John Ohaka, has identified accounting and taxation as tools for economic and national development when used effectively.

He stated this while delivering the 110th inaugural lecture of the university in Port Harcourt.

Ohaka, the first professor of taxation at the university, urged the government to plug and play into the accounting opportunities for the government to grow economically.

"In today's society where changing circumstances are pushing individuals and organisations to move beyond their needs," he said.

Ohaka, the dean of the Faculty of Administration and Management, also advocated for corporate governance and internal control system, accountability and transparency, and professionalism in administration to eliminate corruption.

"For individuals, taxation presents avenues for weather management and personal development," he said, adding that lack of awareness, combined with the government's inadequate adherence to the social contract, can equally lead individuals to avoid tax.

The don stated that with social accounting, the government will improve people's lives.

Ohaka recommended that the government promote transparency in public spending, as envisaged in good governance.

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Isaac Zeb-Obipi, asserted that the institution's vision under his leadership will be driven by technology.

He commended the deans of faculties, professors, and the institution's management for supporting his new administration.