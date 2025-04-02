South Africa: Bushiri Sees Omotoso's Acquittal As Proof of South Africa's 'Witch Hunt' Against Foreign Preachers

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has declared televangelist Timothy Omotoso's acquittal on 32 criminal charges as evidence of systemic persecution against foreign religious leaders in South Africa, intensifying his refusal to return for trial.

The High Court of South Africa on Wednesday cleared Omotoso, a Nigerian-born pastor, of all charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering, after an eight-year legal battle. Bushiri seized on the verdict to reinforce his stand that South Africa's justice system targets prosperous foreign clerics.

In a scathing Facebook post, Bushiri drew parallels between Omotoso's ordeal and his own legal struggles, alleging both cases reflect a pattern of judicial harassment. "For eight years, they caged [Omotoso] like an animal, seized his businesses, and watched his life crumble," Bushiri wrote. "Now he walks free--but into what? A ruined reputation, a ministry destroyed. This is not justice. This is torture."

Last month, a Malawian court threw out 10 of the 12 charges South Africa had sought to prosecute, citing lack of evidence. Only rape and bail-jumping allegations remain, which Bushiri insists were fabricated after his departure.

"I was never arrested for rape. These charges appeared only when I sought refuge in Malawi," he said. "What do they really want? My destruction, just like Omotoso's."

With Omotoso now facing deportation, Bushiri issued a stark warning: "Leave, brother. If there's a way to escape before they force you out, take it." The emotional plea underscores Bushiri's broader accusation--that South Africa's authorities weaponize the courts to dismantle foreign-led ministries.

