South Africa: 'State Failed to Prove Case' as Nigerian Pastor, South African Co-Accused Walk Free on 30 Rape Charges

2 April 2025
allAfrica.com

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho have been found not guilty on all charges. The verdict comes eight years after the accused were arrested - Omotoso was in custody for the duration of the trial, while Sulani and Sitho were out on bail.

They had faced more than 30 charges of rape, human trafficking, and racketeering in the Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape province.

In her ruling this morning, Judge Irma Schoeman said the State had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The  National Prosecuting Authority said it would study the judgment and "consider its legal options".

