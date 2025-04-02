Liberia: Oh, Nimba! Tradition, Power, and the Battle for Progress

As Nimba County braces for a high-stakes senatorial by-election, the race to replace the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson has become more than just a matter of political succession -- it is a test of values, identity, and direction for one of Liberia's most influential counties.

The battle between the two front-runners, Nimba County District #5 Representative Samuel Kogar and former Superintendent Edith Gongloe Weh, has revealed tensions long buried beneath the surface: tradition versus progress, tribal allegiance versus inclusive governance, and a disturbing undercurrent of misogyny that threatens to distort the democratic process.

Senator Johnson, known for his controversial past and political dominance, left behind a legacy that shaped Nimba's role in national politics. His influence was unrivaled, his authority unquestioned. So, it is no surprise that his death triggered a wave of political posturing, with traditionalists and politicians alike scrambling to stake a claim to his symbolic and strategic inheritance.

Among the contenders, Rep. Kogar -- a relative of the late senator -- is positioning himself as heir apparent, even invoking traditional rites performed at Johnson's funeral as evidence of his legitimacy.

But what began as a debate over qualifications has devolved into an alarming cultural argument. Kogar, invoking traditional belief, claims that "if a Zoe died, especially as a man, his replacement can only be a man." This is not just an opinion--it's a campaign strategy rooted in exclusion and gender bias.

It is also rather ignorant posturing and a slap in the face to the Constitution, which guarantees equal political participation regardless of gender. Also, there will NEVER be another PYJ -- at least not in this generation.

Let's face it. Most elections in Liberia are swayed more by the tribal affiliations of candidates than by their vision and competency about the issues that should help move the constituency forward. In spite of its perceived prowess in Liberia's political and economic landscape, Nimba County has yet to grasp the holy grail -- the Liberian Presidency.

And with this mindset of misogyny, there's no wonder why. You cannot lead a diverse nation when your worldview is defined by gender stereotypes and tribal supremacy.

Ironically, Kogar's attempt to gatekeep Johnson's legacy stands in direct contradiction to the late senator's own political record. Johnson, who once proclaimed himself the "godfather" of Nimba, twice endorsed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf--the first woman to become President of Liberia and the African continent.

If PYJ saw no conflict between his traditions and supporting a woman for the nation's highest office, why now is it suddenly unthinkable for a woman to occupy a senatorial seat for Nimba County?

Edith Gongloe Weh is no stranger to leadership. As a former Nimba Superintendent, she possesses firsthand knowledge of the county's administrative and developmental challenges. Her brother, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, has publicly endorsed her campaign, arguing persuasively for broader geographic and gender representation in the Senate. Gongloe has even cited the underrepresentation of districts like Yarwin-Mehnsonnoh and Gbehlay-Geh as justification for supporting Weh -- not simply because she's his sister, but because of her record and what she represents for Nimba's future.

Still, her campaign has not been without controversy. There are claims and counterclaims that the Liberia People's Party (LPP), of which her brother is political leader, has endorsed her candidacy for the senatorial seat. Apparently, not all partisans agree. Some perceive that the Gongloe, the Political Leader, is using his influence to promote his sister's candidacy outside formal party processes. But none of that changes the central point: the contest should be about qualifications and vision, not gender or tribal lineage.

What makes the situation in Nimba even more frustrating is its potential. Economically, the county is unmatched outside of the capital. Politically, it is a powerhouse with a voting bloc that can sway national elections. Yet, instead of building on that clout to claim Liberia's highest political office, parts of its leadership remain trapped in the parochial thinking that only men -- and only certain tribes -- are fit to lead. That is not strength. It is stagnation.

Meanwhile, Kogar's resort to tribal epithets appears to be his modus operandi. In May 2024, Radio Gompa, a prominent station in Ganta, imposed a media blackout on the representative following his inflammatory remarks and repeated verbal attacks on journalists. Accusations of tribal bias, threats, and media suppression further tarnish his credibility and raise concerns about his fitness to lead at the senatorial level. His behavior reflects the dangers of elevating personalities over principles, and ritual over reason.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At this point, the stakes go beyond a single seat. This by-election is a mirror -- reflecting the contradictions and possibilities that define Nimba today. The county must now decide whether it will cling to exclusionary customs repackaged as political legitimacy, or whether it will embrace a more inclusive, forward-looking vision that prioritizes competence over cultural theatrics.

The real question isn't who best replicate Prince Johnson's persona can. It's who can redefine leadership in a way that truly serves all of Nimba -- women and men, Mano and Dan, rural and urban, tradition and transformation. Anything less would be a betrayal of the county's legacy--and its future.