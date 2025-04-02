Liberia: St. Simon Baptist Wins World Water Day Football Championship

St. Simon Baptist clinched the 2025 World Water Day Football Championship after defeating Nathan E. Gibson 4 - 3 in a fiercely contested penalty shootout. Both teams tied during ninety minutes of a tension-packed soccer game. Nathan E. Gibson scored in the 8th minutes of the first half; St. Simon equalized in the 36th minutes of the second half.

In the kickball finals, Nathan E. Gibson effortlessly won the championship due to no-show by Worldwide Mission School. However, a friendly kickball match was played between Nathan E. Gibson and St. Simon Baptist All-star kickball team to fill the void.

Nathan E. Gibson's kickball team defeated St. Simon Baptist 17 - 7 in a one-side kickball game. Champion teams in football and kickball during this year's World Water Day Championship received cash prizes and trophies; football runner-up (Nathan E. Gibson) received only cash prize.

The Executive Director of WASH Commission, Hon. George YK Yarngo, presented championship trophies to St. Simon Baptist School (football) and Nathan E. Gibson (kickball) while other staff presented soccer balls and cash prizes to the champions.

In addition, Student Anthony Bulu, Jr. of St. Simon Baptist won the Best Essay Competition. He received a cash prize at the World Water Day national program while his high school (St. Simon Baptist) received the Best Essay trophy. Muslim Congress High School won the last World Water Day Best Essay Competition in 2024.

The Best Essay Competition amongst participating high schools is part of a broad strategy to maximize awareness of World Water Day among students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's tournament is the 3rd Edition of World Water Day Football and Kickball Championship, an annual sport event which aims to enhance awareness about the global observance of World Water Day on March 22 each year.

Over 2,000 students received basic information/education about the importance of glacier preservation and the protection of water sources amid ever-evolving climate conditions.

The tournament was organized by National High School Sports under the auspices of National Water Sanitation and Hygiene Commission of Liberia (NWASHC) and partners. National High School Sports has collaborated on other projects with a number of institutions, including National Malaria Control Program/Global Fund (MHSW), Ministry of Finance, UNESCO, WaterAid Liberia, Central Bank of Liberia, Liberia Telecommunications Authority, The Last Well, etc.

In addition, National High School Sports organized the first-ever nationwide High School Football and Kickball Championship in Liberia in 2017, featuring over 150 Ministry of Education-sanctioned high schools.