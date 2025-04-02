Liberia: Four Liberian Girls Accepted As Yale Young African Scholars Class of 2025

Crimson Institute is thrilled to announce that four exceptional Liberian students have been selected to represent Liberia at the prestigious Yale Young African Scholars (YYAS) Class of 2025.

These young leaders are Erian Sackor, 11th Grade, Aware International School; Surie Bility, 11th Grade, Innovation Preparatory International Academy (IPREP); Melanie Ewurafua Mensah, 10th Grade, IPREP; and Margaret Murray, 11th Grade, IPREP.

The girls were chosen from thousands of applicants across over 40 African countries for their outstanding academic achievements and leadership potential. The YYAS program, hosted by Yale University, selects only the most exceptional students to participate in a transformative leadership summit aimed at developing the next generation of African leaders.

These students will participate in the Residential Leadership Summit at Brookhouse School (Karen Campus) in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 9th to 17th, 2025. During this summit, they will engage in rigorous academic programming, develop critical leadership skills, and foster cross-cultural understanding with their peers from various African nations.

"We are incredibly proud of these young women for their outstanding achievements," said Catherine Togba Woyee, Executive Director of Crimson Institute. "Their hard work, dedication to academic excellence, and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities have been recognized by one of the world's leading universities. This is a testament to their potential to lead and shape the future of Africa."

The Yale Young African Scholars Program aims to empower young African leaders by providing them with tools to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the African continent. The program covers the cost of the residential component, though the students and their families are responsible for arranging and funding their travel to Nairobi, Kenya.

These four girls are excited to embark on this incredible journey and look forward to learning from their peers and the esteemed faculty at Yale University. They aim to use the knowledge and skills gained from the YYAS program to create lasting change in their communities and beyond.

About Crimson Institute:

Crimson Institute is a leading college preparation and support organization based in Liberia. The institute provides a variety of services to help students succeed in their educational journeys, including SAT prep, language testing, scholarship support, after-school support, and dual enrollment opportunities for students in Liberia who are interested in pursuing higher education. Crimson Institute aims to empower students by equipping them with the necessary skills to succeed in college and beyond.

For more information about Crimson Institute or to learn about opportunities for students in Liberia, visit www.crimsoninstitute.org, email catherine@crimsoninstitute.org, or call/WhatsApp +231887650617.