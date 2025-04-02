Liberia: Naymote Executive Director Urges Concession-Benefiting Counties to Re-Think Development Strategies

Gbarnga, Bong County — The Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development (NAYMOTE), Eddie Jarwolo, has called on Bong County and other counties benefiting from concession companies to shift their focus from minor initiatives to substantial, revenue-generating projects.

Speaking to journalists recently in Gbarnga, Jarwolo emphasized the urgent need for local administrations to rethink their development strategies and make better use of the social development funds received from concessionaires.

He criticized the common practice of using these funds to erect hand pumps and other small-scale projects, describing them as less impactful. He urged county leaders to move beyond traditional approaches and prioritize transformative initiatives that would spur economic growth.

"This is the time to think big about development. These funds should not be used for hand pumps--those are small projects," Jarwolo said. "You need to think outside the box and use the money wisely."

He cited Bong County as a key example, pointing out that despite receiving millions of dollars from ArcelorMittal, the county has little to show in terms of major, revenue-generating infrastructure.

"Bong is one of the counties that has received significant funding from concession companies, yet there's nothing to point to as a landmark achievement. The county needs to invest in something that creates jobs and brings in revenue," he noted.

His remarks follow recent reports of the failure of the county's much-publicized beans project.

Jarwolo stressed that instead of investing in short-lived or poorly planned initiatives, the county could have constructed a factory or pursued other sustainable projects that would contribute meaningfully to its economy.