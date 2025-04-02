Nigeria: UBA Sani Warns Traditional Leaders Against Land Grabbing

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani has warned traditional leaders to desist from illegal encroachment and grabbing of lands in their domain.

He gave the warning during this year's Eid el fitr Sallah homage "Gaisuwar Sallah" at the Emir of Zazzau's Palace in Zaria.

Governor Sani noted that the state government has been receiving complaints of illegal grabbing of land by village and Ward heads.

He stressed that all lands belong to government hence the need to observe due process of acquiring it from relevant authorities in the interest of peace and stability.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Muktar Shehu, (Jarman Zazzau) Special Adviser on Traditional Affairs also urged traditional leaders to maintain the existing peaceful atmosphere prevailing in their domain and the state as whole.

He tasked farmers to go back to their farms as the security situation has improved in the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli re echoed his directive to the district, village and Ward heads to desist from unfair treatment of subject.

He also cautioned them against conniving with illegal miners who approached them to conduct illegal activities in their domain.

The emir stated that before any miner could be allowed to undertake any activity necessary verification must be conducted from relevant authority while the emirate must be duly informed.

Bamalli warned village heads to desist from encroachment and illegal allocation of lands belonging to the Ministry of Forestry directing them to restrict themselves to properties belonging to the emirate.

He reminded all traditional title holders with two appointments to resign from one as directed by the state government.