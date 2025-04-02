Nigeria: Hardship - Bricklayer Absconds As Wife Gives Birth to Triplets in Ondo

A bricklayer identified as Bayo Jeje has allegedly absconded from home after his wife gave birth to a set of triplets at a private hospital in Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Jeje was said to have disappeared after some midwives and nurses at the hospital told him his wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje, gave birth to three baby boys.

The incident took place on Tuesday, causing confusion inside the facility of the Aribo Hospital in Ilaje as the health workers raised the alarm about the whereabouts of Jeje.

Sources at the hospital told Daily Trust that the man left his wife and the newborns stranded in the hospital.

One of the sources said Mrs Jeje's ordeal began around 5 am at Igbokoda Health Centre, where she experienced a prolonged delay due to the unavailability of a doctor on duty.

"It was after her condition worsened that she was rushed to Aribo Hospital, where she delivered the triplets.

"But instead of celebrating the joyous occasion; her husband, who had been murmuring about his financial state and situation fled, abandoning her wife with no financial support to care for the babies," he said.

Meanwhile, a health worker in the hospital who spoke in confidence revealed that Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has intervened in the case.

He said the Ondo senator instructed one of his aides, Juwon Ade-Aworetan Juwon, the coordinator of Ondo South Advancement and Welfare Consultative Association (OSAWA) to provide them with immediate financial assistance.