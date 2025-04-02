Nigeria: Ebonyi Gov Orders Arrest of 6 Commissioners, 1 Lga Boss for Breach of Contract

Ebonyi State governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru has ordered the arrest of 6 commissioners and some contractors for sabotaging ongoing projects in the state.

Those the governor ordered their arrests include, Prof. Omari Omaka, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon.Victor Chukwu, Environment, Hon. Mr. Ifeanyi Ogbuewu, Culture and Tourism.

Others are, Hon. Uchenna Igwe, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr Moses Ekuma, Health and Hon. Felix Igboke, Project Monitoring, and the Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, Mr. Timothy Nwachi.

Daily Trust gathered that the governor wants them arrested for breach of contract over the uncompleted contract for the building of the 140 Housing Units for Izzo and Amaze communities and those displaced during the Ezilo and Ezza Ezilo communal crisis in Ishielu LGA of the state.

The Chairman of the State Executive Council Committee on Izzo and Amaze Housing Project, Dr Ilang Donatus, disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

He said, "The governor is not happy over the pace of the work, which ought to have been completed.

"It is on this note that the governor decided to clamp down on the contractors and commissioners who were mandated to supervise those projects.

"As you can see, our governor is a Man with a passionate heart, he likes giving succour, hence the building of those houses for the victims of the communal crisis.

"He is not happy that the project is delayed and has ordered the arrest of all the commissioners involved in the contract and the contractors.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Mobilisation in Ebonyi Central, and the member of the Executive Council Committee on Izzo and Amaze Housing, Mrs. Mrs Maria Okohu described the non-completion of those projects by the contractors and the failure of some of the commissioners to supervise them as earlier directed by the governor as an act of sabotage.

The Nigeria Police Command in Abakiliki has also issued invitation letters to some of the commissioners and contractors who were yet to be arrested by security operatives.