The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has described Caverton Helicopters Company as a pacesetter and leader in the Nigerian aviation sector worthy of emulation.

Lokpobiri stated this yesterday during a facility tour of the state of the art facility of the company's aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) training centre located at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, lkeja, Lagos.

According to him, with the investmemt and facility on ground, which is at per with the developed world has not only distinguished Caverton, the management's commitment has sent aanother message acknowledging the untiring effort of Caverton to make Nigeria proud as an indigenous aviation company majoring in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) as well as training hub.

The minister, who said his visit was to see things for himself having heard a lot about the training hub which has become the go to of pilots beyond the shore of Nigeria, a testament that with vision and commitment the black race can also make things happen positively in the aviation sector.

"I have seen training centers abroad. I can attest to it that Caverton stands out. Caverton is a pacesetter. I am very happy to be here today. Let me formally congratulate you. I am also happy to hear that you have pilots who you trained and gave been employed abroad.

"I want to assure you that whatever is needed to be done will be done in order to to make our partnership a success. I also commend you for your records, so far, of zero casualty," the minister, who only spoke in few words," he said.

In welcoming address, Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola thanked the Hon. Minister for the honour to visit the training hub to see for himself the great things that is happening in the Nigerian aviation sector through Caverton.

Speaking further, Makanjuola said. "Everything is processed from training to maintainable. We are proudly Nigerian compnay which exploits have continued to attract all and sundry. We are constantly evolving and expanding with cutting edge technology.

We look forward to engaging with you and discussing how we can collectively contribute to the growth and success of Nigeria's oil and gas industry."

In his welcome address, Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Olabode Makanjuola said he feels

honoured to host the minister and to showcase the company"s facilities, operations, and the vital role it play in Nigeria's aviation and oil and gas sectors.

"As a subsidiary of the Caverton Offshore Support Group, Caverton Helicopters has established itself as a leading indigenous operator in Nigeria's aviation industry. Our commitment to excellence, safety, and reliability has allowed us to record a historical market share exceeding 70%, making us a key player in providing logistics support for the oil and gas sector. We are proud to serve esteemed partners, including Shell, Chevron, Total, NAOC, and NNPC, and we look forward to continuing this legacy of collaboration."

Speaking further, Makanjuola said the vision of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to elevate Nigeria's oil production to 2 million barrels per day is an ambitious and commendable goal.