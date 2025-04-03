Nigeria: Badminton Federation Hails Musa Kida's Appointment As Nnpcl Chairman

3 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has congratulated Engr Musa Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) on his appointment as the Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message signed by BFN President, Francis Orbih Esq, the badminton federation described the appointment of Kida "as testament to your exemplary leadership, dedication and vast experience in both the corporate and sports sectors. Your commitment to excellence has been evident in your contributions to Nigerian basketball, and we have no doubt that you will bring the same level of passion, integrity, and vision to this critical national assignment."

Orbih stressed that as Kida takes on this new responsibility, "the Badminton Federation of Nigeria wishes you great success in steering NNPCL towards greater achievements for the benefit of our nation. We look forward to continued collaboration in the advancement of sports and national development."

