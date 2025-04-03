Cameroon: Bishops Propose a Code of Conduct in View of the Presidential Election

1 April 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Yaoundé — "Integrity, humility, modesty, and moral leadership qualities." These are the qualities that the bishops of Cameroon believe the ideal candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in October should possess.

The pastoral Letter, presented at a press conference by Msgr. Paul Nyaga, Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, also emphasizes that the future Head of State "must not use his power to enrich himself" and "must be able to travel throughout the country, visiting each region at least once during his term." In this way, he will be able to "understand the needs and desires of the Cameroonian people."

In their pastoral Letter, the bishops recall that although "the electoral process in Cameroon is regulated by the Constitution and the 2012 Electoral Code, opposition parties and civil society in our country continue to criticize the electoral process for its lack of transparency, justice, and fairness." "We ourselves have long emphasized the need for reform of the electoral system and campaign financing," the bishops state.

The bishops also point to problems that have already arisen in previous elections: "violence during campaigns; candidates who were not welcome in some constituencies; falsified electoral rolls; vote buying and selling."

To put an end to this situation, the bishops propose a "Code of electoral conduct," "a set of rules and practices designed to contribute to creating favorable conditions for the organization of fair, free, credible, and transparent elections." At the beginning of the year, the Cameroonian Episcopal Conference raised the alarm about the excessive tax burden, which places a heavy burden on citizens without providing adequate basic services from the state, such as roads or healthcare (see Fides, 15/1/2025).

Cameroon has been governed since 1982 by President Paul Biya, who, born in 1933, is the oldest African Head of State. Biya, whose health caused some concern between September and October (see Fides, 16/10/2024 and 22/10/2024), has not yet announced whether he will run again in the next elections.

