Liberia: Miss Liberia Second Runner-Up, Kindness Wilson, Released On Bail in Assault Case

Temple of Justice, Monrovia — Kindness Wilson, the second runner-up in the Miss Liberia beauty pageant, was granted bail after her court appearance on Wednesday, April 2, regarding an assault charge involving a fellow student from Stella Maris University, Juah Cassell.

Wilson was released after presenting a valid criminal appearance bond to the Monrovia City Court. The case, which revolves around a physical altercation between the two students, will continue at a later date.

Following the proceedings, Wilson left the courthouse with her face covered, amid growing public interest in the case.

The incident occurred at Stella Maris University and has drawn widespread attention. Wilson has faced significant public backlash for her actions, which have raised questions about her behavior.

In response, the Miss International Liberia Organization, which had previously crowned Wilson as Miss International Liberia, quickly acted to revoke her title, citing a zero-tolerance policy for violence. The organization emphasized that Wilson's conduct was contrary to the values it seeks to promote, and announced that the search for the next Miss International Liberia would proceed as planned.

Wilson's legal team has not provided further comments, leaving the public awaiting the next steps in the case.