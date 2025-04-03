Liberia: Miss Liberia Second Runner-Up, Kindness Wilson, Released On Bail in Assault Case

3 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie Tokpah

Temple of Justice, Monrovia — Kindness Wilson, the second runner-up in the Miss Liberia beauty pageant, was granted bail after her court appearance on Wednesday, April 2, regarding an assault charge involving a fellow student from Stella Maris University, Juah Cassell.

Wilson was released after presenting a valid criminal appearance bond to the Monrovia City Court. The case, which revolves around a physical altercation between the two students, will continue at a later date.

Following the proceedings, Wilson left the courthouse with her face covered, amid growing public interest in the case.

The incident occurred at Stella Maris University and has drawn widespread attention. Wilson has faced significant public backlash for her actions, which have raised questions about her behavior.

In response, the Miss International Liberia Organization, which had previously crowned Wilson as Miss International Liberia, quickly acted to revoke her title, citing a zero-tolerance policy for violence. The organization emphasized that Wilson's conduct was contrary to the values it seeks to promote, and announced that the search for the next Miss International Liberia would proceed as planned.

Wilson's legal team has not provided further comments, leaving the public awaiting the next steps in the case.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.