Nigeria: Court Jails Man 3 Months for Non-Declaration of $30,000 in Possession At Airport

Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, convicted and sentenced Okunfulure Olusola Steve to three-month imprisonment for money laundering.

The convict was arrested on March 28, 2025 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for false currency declaration to the tune of $30,0000.

The NCS had, on Friday, March 28, 2025, handed him over to the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for further investigations.

Consequently, he was arraigned on Wednesday on one-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The count read: "That you, Okunfulure Olusola Steve, on the 28th day of March, 2025 in Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, failed to make a declaration of the sum of $20,000 (Twenty Thousand United States Dollars) to the Nigerian Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022."

The defendant pleaded "guilty" to the charge when it was read to him.

Following his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, C.C. Okezie, called on Felicia Paul, an operative of the EFCC, to review the facts of the case.

Paul, while giving details of how she knew the defendant, told the court that the NCS handed him over to the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Paul also told the court that the defendant was arrested with the sum of $30,000, which he failed to declare. She further told the court that "his statement was recorded under caution and was served with the bail conditions."

Thereafter, she identified the defendant's statement, the handing-over note from the NCS, the arresting officer's statement as well as the sum of $30,000(Thirty Thousand US Dollars) to the EFCC.

Okozie then sought to tender, in evidence, the documents.

Justice Dipeolu admitted and marked them as exhibits 1,2,3 and 4 and held that "I have read the exhibits, the statement of the defendant, and I found him guilty. He is accordingly convicted as charged."

Okezie, thereafter, prayed that the undeclared sum of $30,000 be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and that the defendant be jailed.

Defence counsel, Joel Ogundere, while addressing the court, said that the defendant "is a first-time offender and is not aware of the disclosure policy . He is a family man and has responsibilities. His bank account shows the legitimacy of the funds."

He also prayed the court to "magnanimously waive any prison sentence", adding that the convict would not mind forfeiting the sum of money or pay a fine.

Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced the defendant to three-month imprisonment, with effect from the date of his arrest on March 28,2025. The Judge also ordered that the money be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Steve, a departing passenger on Delta Airline to Atlanta, United States, had declared that he was not in possession of any sum of money in foreign currency but in Naira, while being profiled at the Currency Declaration Desk.

However, the sum of $30,000 undeclared was found on him during a search conducted by operatives of the NCS.