Nigeria: Abdulrazaq Celebrates As Aviation College Graduates 19 Military, Civilian Pilots

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has emphasised the role of discipline and teamwork in success stories as the International Aviation College Ilorin graduated 19 student pilots, including 10 enrollees from the Nigerian Army.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq called for sustained perseverance, discipline, and team building among pilots.

Represented by the commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu, the governor said the graduates are not just equipped with certificates but have also imbibed the knowledge, skills, and values needed to contribute meaningfully to the society.

"The state government is extremely excited to witness this very important achievement in the lives of these students. We are happy with the partnership between the College and the Nigerian Army," he added.

AbdulRazaq commended management, staff and students of the College for their tireless efforts to sustain the school.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, who spoke through the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigad, Nigerian Army Sobi, Ilorin, Brig. Gen. Ezra Barkins, said the training seeks to fully operationalize the Nigerian Army Aviation.

"This will no doubt reshape the battle space for all our operations, thereby enhancing operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army," he added.

"As you are graduating today, embrace every challenge as an opportunity for growth, and remember that with perseverance and resilience, you will go beyond the sky. I urge you to exhibit the core values of which the Nigerian Army is known for. You must remain focused always, and together, you will overcome obstacles, celebrate triumphs, and build a legacy that will endure throughout the annals of the Nigerian Army," Barkins said.

The cector of International Aviation College, Ilorin, Captain Yakubu Okahtai, for his part, explained that Private Pilot License (PPL) serves as a gateway to advanced aviation training, enabling them to transition into operational roles that will significantly enhance the Nigerian Army's air mobility and reconnaissance capabilities.

"This occasion marks not just the successful completion of a rigorous training exercise but also the beginning of a new chapter in the

careers of these gallant officers who have chosen to serve their nation in the skies," he said.

Okahtai appreciated the Kwara State government for its invaluable role in the success of the training programme.