Nigeria: Kebbi Will Re-Elect Tinubu, Idris in 2027 - DG Nama

The managing director of the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Engr Ahmed Umar Farouk, has declared that the people of Kebbi State will vote for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris for their second terms in 2027.

Farouk stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists at Birnin Kebbi.

The NAMA DG, an APC stalwart and in-law of the governor, Nasir Idris, added that the duo's re-election has become imperative due to the remarkable achievements recorded by their administrations.

Citing examples, Engr Farouk disclosed that Kebbi State was transformed within two years by meaningful projects such as the completion of the state secretariat, renovation of Birnin Kebbi main motor park, construction of mega schools, renovation of many primary and junior secondary schools, and expansion of Birnin Kebbi metropolis highways and connection with solar lights, among others, all executed by Governor Nasir Idris.

However, regarding President Tinubu, the DG NAMA revealed that Tinubu appointed many people, including APC leadership in Kebbi State, as chief executives and other key positions.

He called on APC supporters in the state to continue supporting President Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris so that they can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He noted that both President Tinubu and Governor Idris have the zeal and good plans to move Kebbi State and the country forward.