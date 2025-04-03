Nigeria: Lagos Motorists, Commuters Lament Hellish Traffic Gridlock

3 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Lagos residents were on Wednesday trapped and left stranded on the road as a result of traffic said to have been induced by the construction process in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

Pedestrians and motorists who had thronged the roads to resume at their workplaces and appointments after the Eid-el-Fitr holiday soon discovered that there was a long traffic along the Third Mainland Bridge in different segments and also partially along Lagos - Ikorodu Road.

The traffic gridlock experienced by different commuters and motorists was not only unconnected with the morning heavy rain showers but road construction ongoing at the island area of the state.

Our correspondent who witnessed the traffic gridlock at Marina area, saw hundreds of commuters waiting to enter the limited buses available at the CMS Marina area and also the expressway leading toward the island.

It was gathered that the Bonny Camp area of the island had construction activities and the lanes had to be reduced to allow free flow of traffic. Many commuters waited for hours to join buses going to Lekki, Ajah and even to the Tafawa Balewa Square bus-stop but there were limited buses owing to the long traffic that had started in the morning spiraled toward the Victoria Island end of Ozumba Mbadiwe road.

A motorist and commuter who spoke to our correspondent at different times, stated that this was indeed 'A welcome to Lagos' for different workers who move from mainland to island daily in pursuit of their daily living.

"This is not too good as I have been on the road since 6.30am and I am now locked in traffic at the island. I was told the traffic is because of ongoing construction at the Bonny Camp area of the Island. We ought to have been briefed on this development before we put our cars on the road, time and money is lost. It's unfortunate," says a motorist, Adewale.

Another commuter who simply identified herself as Ngozi lamented her frustration as she didn't leave home with extra money but stranded in Marina as she wanted to get to Lakwe end of the Lekki - Ajah Expressway. "I'm stranded and don't have enough as the rain and traffic gridlock have caused this delay and I can't go back home. I have a delivery to make. Lord have mercy," said the stranded commuter.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.