Nigeria: Lagos Motorists, Commuters Lament Hellish Traffic Gridlock

Lagos residents were on Wednesday trapped and left stranded on the road as a result of traffic said to have been induced by the construction process in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

Pedestrians and motorists who had thronged the roads to resume at their workplaces and appointments after the Eid-el-Fitr holiday soon discovered that there was a long traffic along the Third Mainland Bridge in different segments and also partially along Lagos - Ikorodu Road.

The traffic gridlock experienced by different commuters and motorists was not only unconnected with the morning heavy rain showers but road construction ongoing at the island area of the state.

Our correspondent who witnessed the traffic gridlock at Marina area, saw hundreds of commuters waiting to enter the limited buses available at the CMS Marina area and also the expressway leading toward the island.

It was gathered that the Bonny Camp area of the island had construction activities and the lanes had to be reduced to allow free flow of traffic. Many commuters waited for hours to join buses going to Lekki, Ajah and even to the Tafawa Balewa Square bus-stop but there were limited buses owing to the long traffic that had started in the morning spiraled toward the Victoria Island end of Ozumba Mbadiwe road.

A motorist and commuter who spoke to our correspondent at different times, stated that this was indeed 'A welcome to Lagos' for different workers who move from mainland to island daily in pursuit of their daily living.

"This is not too good as I have been on the road since 6.30am and I am now locked in traffic at the island. I was told the traffic is because of ongoing construction at the Bonny Camp area of the Island. We ought to have been briefed on this development before we put our cars on the road, time and money is lost. It's unfortunate," says a motorist, Adewale.

Another commuter who simply identified herself as Ngozi lamented her frustration as she didn't leave home with extra money but stranded in Marina as she wanted to get to Lakwe end of the Lekki - Ajah Expressway. "I'm stranded and don't have enough as the rain and traffic gridlock have caused this delay and I can't go back home. I have a delivery to make. Lord have mercy," said the stranded commuter.