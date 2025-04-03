Nigeria: Many Injured As Lagferry Catches Fire in Lagos

Tragedy struck in Lagos on Thursday morning when a LAGFERRY vessel carrying passengers suddenly burst into flames at the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu, leaving several people injured.

The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m., amid heavy traffic congestion caused by the closure of Independence Bridge at Ahmadu Bello Way, Marina. As of press time, it remained unclear if there were any fatalities, while the exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations, ensuring that all passengers were safely evacuated.

LASWA Confirms Incident

In response to the fire outbreak, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) confirmed the incident in a statement from its Public Affairs Unit.

According to LASWA, the fire involved the LAGFERRY vessel Igbega Eko, which was en route to Victoria Island.

"Upon receiving the distress call, LASWA's emergency response team swiftly mobilized to the scene, working closely with LAGFERRY, boat operators, and other first responders to manage the situation effectively," the statement read.

The agency confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, though four passengers sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

LASWA also assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway in collaboration with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to determine the cause of the fire.

"Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways," the statement added.

The agency reassured commuters that all safety protocols remain in place and ferry operations continue as scheduled.

"We encourage all passengers to stay calm and adhere to safety guidelines while enjoying our waterways. We will provide further updates as investigations progress," LASWA stated.