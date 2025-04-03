The president also approved Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu sacked the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), including its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari and board chairperson Pius Akinyelure.

The president also approved Bayo Ojulari as the new GCEO of the NNPC and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

"President Tinubu also handed out an immediate action plan to the new board: to conduct a strategic portfolio review of NNPC-operated and Joint Venture Assets to ensure alignment with value maximisation objectives," presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a Wednesday statement announcing the new appointments.

Mr Kida, the newly appointed board chairman from Borno state, holds an engineering degree from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria and a postgraduate diploma in petroleum engineering from the French Petroleum Institute (IFP).

He has over 32 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has attended professional courses at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, and the Harvard Business School, USA.

Mr Kida joined Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited, now Total Exploration & Production Nigeria (TEPNG), in 1985. In the first 15 years of his career at Total, he played key roles in many company projects, including the OBITE Gas Plant Project (Onshore Nigeria), the AMENAM/KPONO Phase 1 Project (Offshore Nigeria), and the OML 58 Upgrade Project located Onshore Nigeria.

Following his field experience as an Offshore Installation Manager (OIM), he managed several senior operations portfolios. He became the leader of the operations domain and was in charge of the professional and career development of all operations staff in TEPNG.

In 2014, he was appointed an Executive Director and a Member of the TEPNG Board. He took charge of the Deepwater District as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in 2015.

Last year, he became an Independent Non-Executive Director at Pan Ocean-Newcross Group.

Apart from his oil industry career, he is a former basketballer and the president of the Nigerian Basketball Federation(NBBF) board.