Liberia: Grand Bassa Superintendent Orders Review of Overstayed Pretrial Detainees' Cases

Buchanan — Grand Bassa County Superintendent Karyou Johnson has directed County Attorney Paul Jarvan to review the cases of pretrial detainees who have exceeded the legal time limits for their detention. This action is aimed at ensuring that individuals held without sufficient legal justification are released.

The directive was announced during a tour of the Buchanan Prison Compound in Upper Buchanan, where Superintendent Johnson was accompanied by County Resident Judge Joe Barkon, County Attorney Paul Jarvan, and County Health Officer Dr. Jude Wesseh.

The tour was organized by Mr. Bailey Togba, head of the Grassroots Agency for Social Justice, a group advocating for prisoners' rights.

This initiative addresses long-standing concerns about the detention of individuals awaiting trial, particularly those whose cases have been delayed beyond the legal timeframes. The review will focus on ensuring the protection of detainees' rights and eliminating unjustified incarcerations.

Superintendent Johnson emphasized that the review would be thorough and aimed at strictly adhering to the law. The move is part of broader efforts to address overcrowding and other operational challenges in Buchanan's prison system, which also includes improving the local justice system.

During the tour, Superintendent Johnson was briefed on the current conditions of the prison. He acknowledged the growing concerns surrounding the facility's conditions, including inadequate resources, such as a shortage of water and vehicles, which severely hampers the proper management of detainees.

In response to these challenges, Superintendent Johnson promised to raise these issues with the Bassa Legislative Caucus and the County Council. He stressed the importance of addressing the gaps in infrastructure, which directly impact the prison's functionality and the broader justice system.

One of the most pressing issues Johnson highlighted was the urgent need for a new prison or the expansion of the current facility. With substantial investments and development projects expected in Grand Bassa County, he noted that the existing prison may soon be inadequate to meet the demands of the growing justice system.