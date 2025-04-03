Liberia: Assistant Police Commissioner Teta Wilson Calls for Gender Inclusion in War, Economic Crimes, and Anti-Corruption Courts

Monrovia — Assistant Police Commissioner and Chief of the Gender Affairs Section of the Liberia National Police, Teta Wilson, has emphasized the importance of gender inclusion in the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court and the Anti-Corruption Court in Liberia.

Speaking at a one-day Gender Equality Dialogue, Commissioner Wilson stressed that the participation of women is essential, particularly because they are among the most affected victims of crimes committed during Liberia's Civil War.

"There is a need for women's full participation in the process, and the importance of gender mainstreaming in such efforts cannot be overemphasized," she stated.

Wilson noted that women's involvement in the judicial process will greatly contribute to ensuring justice is served. She also highlighted that justice is central to genuine reconciliation.

"The court will complement truth-telling, aiding national healing while ensuring that those responsible for the crisis face consequences and are not rewarded politically," she added.

Wilson, passionate about increasing women's participation, outlined seven key reasons for their inclusion, with justice being at the forefront. She emphasized that many of the victims of the war were women and girls, and justice is crucial to address their suffering.

The Assistant Police Commissioner also pointed out that the establishment of the courts will help end the culture of impunity, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Furthermore, she reiterated the importance of strengthening the rule of law, which she called pivotal to the process. Wilson argued that the involvement of women will also serve as a deterrent for future crimes.

"When people are made to account for their actions, it will serve as a warning to potential offenders," she noted.

Additionally, Wilson stressed the significance of economic recovery, stating that those who committed crimes need to pay for their actions. She called for genuine healing and reconciliation, which she said are fundamental to the success of the process.

She concluded by reaffirming the Liberia National Police's commitment to providing professional and quality service for the betterment of society.