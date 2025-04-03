Monrovia — A recent power outage at Roberts International Airport (RIA), which caused operational disruptions, has been linked to an unusual source: birds.

During a Hearing with the Senate Transport Committee on April 2, officials from the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) revealed that a group of birds feeding near nearby dumpsites had caused the disruption by perching on the airport's transformers.

The power failure occurred on the evening of March 30, initially attributed to an electrical issue with the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) power grid. However, after further investigation, it was found that birds had interfered with the transformers, leading to a temporary power loss that impacted airport operations.

LAA officials explained that the birds struck an isolator connected to a transformer, triggering the outage. LEC Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Thomas Gonkerwon, emphasized that this was a unique and unforeseeable event, but assured the Senate committee that swift measures were taken to restore power.

"By 1:00 AM the following morning, power was fully restored, and by 4:00 PM, a replacement transformer was installed," Gonkerwon explained. He further stated that while the outage affected the terminal temporarily, key airport operations were maintained through backup generators.

Despite the temporary disruption, both LAA and LEC officials assured the public that the situation had been effectively managed, and no significant impact was felt beyond the terminal area.

"We take this matter very seriously, and we are fully committed to ensuring that Roberts International Airport operates with a reliable and uninterrupted power supply," said Jonathan C. Enders, the Deputy Director for Technical Services at LAA. He emphasized that the incident provided valuable lessons and highlighted the need for future-proofing the airport's power systems.

In response to the bird-related issue, LEC officials are taking steps to address environmental factors that may lead to future disruptions. These measures include clearing potential hazards around transformers to prevent similar bird strikes.

Both agencies said they are also focused on long-term solutions to improve the airport's power infrastructure. LAA is in the process of procuring a new 3-megawatt transformer, which will reduce reliance on the national grid and improve power capacity. Additionally, LAA is exploring solar energy solutions to provide an alternative, sustainable power source.

Furthermore, the LAA has increased its backup generator capacity to 2.5 megawatts, ensuring that key areas, such as the terminal building, control tower, and VIP lounges, remain operational during any future power interruptions.

Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County commended the quick response by both LAA and LEC but stressed the importance of long-term solutions to prevent such disruptions in the future. "We must work together to avoid future disruptions and ensure that Liberia's power infrastructure is strengthened," Snowe stated.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon also acknowledged the prompt actions taken but underscored the need for continued efforts to prevent similar incidents. He called for sustained collaboration and transparency in addressing the airport's power challenges.

Looking ahead, LAA and LEC are committed to strengthening RIA's power infrastructure. This includes installing a new transformer, expanding backup power, and exploring renewable energy options like solar power to ensure uninterrupted service. Additionally, LEC is evaluating ways to enhance the airport's power network, including the potential addition of substations and alternative power feeds.