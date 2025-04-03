Liberia: Lofa County to Break Ground for Modern Sports Stadium

3 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Lofa County is set to begin construction of a modern sports stadium as part of its initiative to boost sports development and nurture local talent.

The groundbreaking ceremony for this historic project is scheduled for April 8, 2025, with high expectations from the county's residents and leadership.

Lofa County Senator Momo Cyrus, in a recent interview, expressed his county's desire to elevate its sports infrastructure. He noted that Lofa County has often felt envious of the sports development in other counties and is now determined to catch up.

The senator emphasized that this stadium will not only advance sports but also unite the people of Lofa, creating opportunities for further development.

"This stadium is a big step toward improving our sports sector, which has already shown promising results," Senator Cyrus said. "Sports unite people, and Lofa is ready to take that next step."

The Wologisi FC, a football team from Lofa County, owned and supported by Senator Cyrus, was recently crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association Second Division League, securing promotion to the First Division for the upcoming season. Senator Cyrus called this achievement the beginning of greater things to come for the county in sports.

The senator further revealed that Lofa County aims to raise $500,000 for the construction of the stadium, which will be completed over the next two years. The design for the project is currently being finalized in Istanbul, Turkey.

Looking ahead, Senator Cyrus is optimistic about the county's future. "In the next four to five years, Lofa will undergo a transformation. We are not turning back, and we are committed to our development," he said.

He also called on Lofaians both at home and abroad to join forces in this effort to develop the county and ensure its progress.

