Liberia: 'Fake Doctor Charged With Manslaughter After Surgery Leads to Patient's Death

Monrovia — Sam Wolobah, the administrator of Lofa Medic Services Clinic in Neezoe, Jacob Town, has been formally charged with manslaughter and impersonating a medical professional following a botched surgery that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Samuel P. Kollie.

Wolobah, arrested on March 19, 2025, is accused of posing as a licensed doctor and performing surgery on Kollie without proper medical qualifications. Kollie died the day after the procedure while under observation at the clinic, leading to the manslaughter charges under Sections 14.2 and 12.35 of Liberia's New Penal Code.

The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), which is acting as a private prosecutor, condemned Wolobah's actions as a dangerous violation of medical regulations, putting public health at significant risk.

"The unauthorized surgery and misrepresentation of credentials directly led to the victim's death," said an LMDC spokesperson.

James-Emmanuel D. Cole, Jr., a representative of the LMDC, warned that this case serves as a critical reminder of the need for qualified professionals in the healthcare sector. "The public must only trust competent and certified medical practitioners," he added, urging people to report unlicensed medical activities to prevent further harm.

Wolobah remains in custody awaiting trial in Paynesville City Court. If convicted, he faces serious penalties, including significant prison time for both manslaughter and impersonating a medical professional. The court has yet to decide whether Wolobah will be granted bail.

In the wake of this incident, the LMDC has ordered the immediate closure of Lofa Medic Services Clinic and is working with the Ministry of Justice and other authorities to remove unqualified practitioners from the medical field.

"The integrity of healthcare services in Liberia must be preserved," Cole said, reaffirming the LMDC's commitment to ensuring only qualified individuals practice medicine.