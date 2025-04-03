Burkina Faso Delegation Visits Lofa County to Boost Local Textile Industry in Liberia

Monrovia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Sara Beyslow Nyanti, has opened doors in a social and economic effort to create employment for Liberian youth and women.

On Tuesday, Liberia's Foreign Minister welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Burkina Faso. The visit, aimed at enhancing Liberia's textile industry and creating more jobs for local cotton growers, is a significant advancement towards Liberia's art and culture. The delegation completed a three-day assessment visit to Lofa County, focusing particularly on Kolahun District, which they identified as a strategic hub for developing a local textile industry.

The visiting team included Mr. Emilien Ouedraogo, Liberia's focal point in Burkina Faso, who plays a crucial role in facilitating bilateral trade and investment; Mr. Justin Kouanda, the inventor of a large-scale weaving machine, whose innovative technology could transform Liberia's textile and garment industry; and Mr. Minadofini, an expert trainer in weaving, dyeing, and loom adjustment, whose skills could help develop local talent and contribute to job creation in Liberia's crafts and manufacturing sectors.

During the visit, Mr. Ouedraogo emphasized the importance of intra-African investment. He stated, "The development of Africa must start with Africans investing in the continent. We must harness our resources, build industries, and create sustainable employment for our people."

He revealed that 15 individuals would be trained to produce the weaving machine locally, while additional training would be offered in textile weaving. The initiative aims to enhance productivity through locally-made machinery, with a particular focus on empowering women in the process.

Lofa County Superintendent, J. Levalah Massaquoi, highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that Kolahun has long been recognized as a prime cotton-growing region with great potential to drive Liberia's textile industry forward. He added that the county has been actively seeking partners to revitalize the sector, ensuring that local cotton growers benefit from increased demand and better market access. "The government has done its part by identifying Kolahun as a key cotton-producing region. Our ongoing efforts to attract investors are now yielding results," Superintendent Massaquoi stated. "This visit by the Burkinabé delegation is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Liberia's textile industry," he added.

Mrs. Mary Kpoto, head of the Women's Center in Kolahun, expressed her appreciation for the installation of a prototype weaving machine. She pledged to use the equipment wisely for the growth and development of Kolahun. Mrs. Kpoto also extended her gratitude to Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti for facilitating the visit and to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. for his support of the initiative.

The delegation's assessment included meetings with local cotton growers, community leaders, and regional stakeholders. The discussions focused on the feasibility of establishing a textile production facility in Kolahun, leveraging local raw materials, and creating a sustainable value chain for the sector. The delegation expressed optimism about the investment climate in Lofa County, stressing the importance of infrastructure improvements, capacity building, and policy support to ensure the success of the initiative. They also emphasized their willingness to collaborate with the Liberian government and relevant stakeholders to make the vision of a thriving textile industry in Kolahun a reality.

As Liberia continues to push for economic diversification and increased foreign direct investment, the visit by the Burkinabé delegation represents a promising step toward revitalizing the textile industry. The and its partners are committed to translating this engagement into tangible economic benefits for local cotton growers and the broader Liberian economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burkina Faso Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Pewee S. Reed, senior economic and Policy Advisor at the National Investment Commission (NIC), attended the program. In a gesture of respect and honor, the women of Kolahun adorned the three Burkinabé delegates with traditional gowns.

This initiative aligns with Liberia's broader economic diversification efforts under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes sustainable job creation and economic empowerment for rural communities. The visit marks a crucial step in fostering African-led investment in Africa's development.