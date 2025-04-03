Africa: TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon - Five Players Who Shone On the First Day

The TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations got off to an emphatic start. CAFOnline takes a look at five players who stood out after Match Day 1.

Alynho Haïdara - 16 years old - Forward - Côte d'Ivoire

With his four goals, Alynho Haïdara leads the top scorers list after the first day of the competition.

"I play for my teammates, and they repay me well," he explained after lighting up the field during the match against the Central African Republic, a game that Côte d'Ivoire won 6-1. His performance, marked by his speed and goal-scoring instinct, dazzled spectator.

Playing for the Ivorian club Mainz de Jacqueville, Haïdara demonstrated excellent chemistry with his attacking partners. His agility and game vision helped Côte d'Ivoire dominate the match and quickly extend their lead.

Asharaf Loukman Tapsoba - 15 years old - Forward - Burkina Faso

His name might evoke those of champions proudly representing Africa, such as Ashraf Hakimi, Ademola Lookman, and Edmond Tapsoba. At just 15 years old, Asharaf Loukman Tapsoba is already emerging as a promising talent in continental football.

A long-range shot full of precision, a clever lob to present himself to the world, and here's the player from Réal du Faso ready to make his mark on the competition. Every movement from this prodigy on the field is a demonstration of technical mastery, game vision, and a confidence that defies his age.

Emile Witbooi - 16 years old - Midfielder - South Africa

At 16, Emile Witbooi isn't just following in the footsteps of great African talents; he's ahead of them. During Amajimbos' 4-3 victory over Egypt, he shone brightly, scoring a goal and providing an assist. This double impact helped his team secure the epic win.

His technical mastery and game intelligence made a strong impression. His ability to manipulate the ball with such finesse and organize the play led some observers to compare him to the legendary Jay-Jay Okocha, due to his talent for dictating the pace of the game and creating opportunities.

Vincent Gomis - 17 years old - Goalkeeper - Senegal

Senegal has a title to defend, and Vincent Gomis is determined to do everything to achieve that. With an outstanding performance, the young goalkeeper was impenetrable during his team's first match, allowing the Lionceaux de la Teranga to keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 victory against Gambia.

Despite the pressure of defending the continental title, Gomis didn't falter. His decisive interventions, especially on chances from the Young Scorpions, reassured his team and showed that they could rely on a top-class goalkeeper. His game reading, ability to anticipate opponent shots, and commanding presence in the air make him one of the continent's best young goalkeepers.

Ilies Belkhmotar - 16 years old - Right winger - Morocco

The first goal scorer of the competition, Ilies Belkhmotar, clearly displayed his ambition to shine on home soil. In his debut match, the Moroccan forward made an impression by scoring a decisive brace in Morocco's resounding 5-0 victory over Uganda.

His ability to find space and accuracy in finishing made him one of the most noticeable players on the first day.