Nigeria: PDP Chieftain Congratulates APC Governor On Tribunal Victory

The PDP praises the tribunal judgment, saying he believes more in the APC candidate.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo on his victory at the tribunal.

The Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting on Wednesday, affirmed Mr Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Edo.

A three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi dismissed the petition against the election outcome filed by the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The petition challenged the result of the governorship election held on 21 September 2024 but was struck out by the tribunal for lack of merit.

But reacting to the judgment, Mr Wike, who remains an influential member of the PDP despite serving in an APC government, congratulated Mr Okpebholo, who trounced his party in court.

In a statement via Lere Olayinka, his senior special assistant on public communications and social media, Mr Wike urged the governor to savour his victory while remaining focused on delivering good governance to his people.

He advised Mr Okpebholo not to be distracted but to remain dedicated to serving the people of Edo State.

Mr Wike described the tribunal's ruling as a confirmation of the mandate freely given to Mr Okpebholo by Edo voters.

The minister expressed confidence in the governor's ability to bring relief and development to the state.

"This victory belongs to the people of Edo, who elected Okpebholo as their governor.

"I believe in him, and with the way he has started, his government will positively impact Edo and its people," he added.PREMIUM TIMES recalls that Mr Wike also supported the APC governor, Mr Okpebholo, during the Edo governorship election, sparking calls by party members who wanted him disciplined for anti-party conduct.

Mr Wike remains a member of the PDP, but his political actions in the past two years have favoured the APC the more.