Nigeria: Kidnappers Release Ex-NYSC DG One Month After Abduction

The former NYSC DG was abducted alongside an unspecified number of people on 6 February.

The former Director General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, has regained freedom from bandits.

A family member of the army brigadier general, Suleiman Tsiga, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to Suleiman, the former DG who was released on Wednesday, is in good condition but receiving medical attention at an undisclosed location.

NAN reports that Mr Tsiga was abducted alongside an unspecified number of people on 6 February, at his residence in Tsiga, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina.

The suspected gunmen reportedly demanded N250 million for his release but later reduced it to N50 million.

However, the source did not disclose if a ransom was paid before he was released.