Liberia: LAA, LEC Commit to Providing Reliable Power At RIA

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have affirmed their dedication to maintaining a stable and dependable power supply at Roberts International Airport (RIA).

This commitment was reiterated during a public hearing on April 2, conducted by the Senate's Joint committees on Transport and Hydro-Carbon and Energy. The hearing was convened to investigate the power outage that occurred at the airport on March 30.

Prompted by a directive from President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the Senate resumed its activities briefly to address the issue, treating it as a national emergency.

The LAA management acknowledged the challenge and clarified that the outage only impacted the terminal, not the runway or the entire airport as initially reported by the media. Both the LEC and LAA informed the joint committees that the power disruption was caused by a malfunctioning LEC transformer, a matter that has since been rectified, restoring RIA to normal operations.

"We are committed to ensuring that Roberts International Airport remains a critical hub for Liberia's development and global connectivity," Jero Mends-Cole, Acting Managing Director of the LAA, said, emphasizing that the LAA is making frantic efforts to improve the airport's infrastructure to handle any power disruptions in the future.

"The swift response and collaboration between the LAA and LEC have shown that we are prepared for such unforeseen events," Mends-Cole continued. "We are taking significant steps to future-proof the airport's power systems to ensure that the airport remains operational and safe for passengers."

The LAA is responsible for managing and developing Liberia's airports, ensuring they meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and operational excellence.

Jonathan C. Enders, Deputy Director for Technical Services at LAA, reassured the Senate about the airport's preparedness to handle such events.

He emphasized that, despite the disruption, the LAA responded swiftly to maintain operations. "We take this matter very seriously, and we are fully committed to ensuring that Roberts International Airport operates with a reliable and uninterrupted power supply," Enders said.

"This incident has provided valuable lessons, and we are already taking steps to improve infrastructure and prevent such issues from happening again."

LAA officials confirmed that backup generators were immediately deployed, ensuring that critical operations such as runway lights and essential services continued without interruption.

In his statement, LEC Managing Director Thomas Gonkerwon provided a detailed account of the technical aspects of the incident. He explained that the bird strike damaged an isolator connected to a transformer, leading to the temporary loss of power to the terminal. "The airport is a critical load on our system, and when this incident occurred, we had to switch to the generator to keep essential services running. Our team acted swiftly to restore power," Gonkerwon said.

By 1:00 a.m. the following morning, power was fully restored, and by 4:00 p.m., a replacement transformer was installed. Gonkerwon assured the committee that although the fault caused disruption, it was contained and did not affect other areas of the airport.

While the bird strike was an unforeseeable incident, both the LAA and LEC outlined their plans to further enhance the power infrastructure at the airport. The LAA is in the process of procuring a new 3-megawatt transformer, which will reduce reliance on the national grid and improve the airport's power capacity. Additionally, the LAA is exploring solar energy solutions to provide an alternative and sustainable power source for the airport.

The LAA also announced that its backup generator capacity has been increased to 2.5 megawatts, ensuring that key areas, such as the terminal building, control tower, and VIP lounges, will remain operational during any future power interruptions.

Senator Edwin M. Snowe of Bomi County commended the quick response of the LAA and LEC teams and stressed the importance of continued transparency and cooperation in addressing such issues.

"It is essential that we work together to avoid future disruptions and strengthen Liberia's power infrastructure," Senator Snowe said during the meeting.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, while acknowledging the prompt actions taken, underscored the need for a long-term solution to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He expressed the need for sustained dialogue and efforts to ensure the airport's power system remains stable.

Looking ahead, both agencies remain committed to future-proofing RIA's power infrastructure.

The LAA's plans include the installation of a new transformer, increased backup power, and the exploration of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, to secure uninterrupted service.

Furthermore, the LEC is evaluating ways to improve the airport's power network, including the potential addition of more substations and alternative power feeds. Gonkerwon added, "We are also addressing environmental factors such as bird strikes, which contributed to the outage. These measures include clearing potential hazards around transformers to prevent future incidents."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The recent power outage, though disruptive, has sparked important discussions and actions aimed at strengthening Liberia's aviation infrastructure.

Through their continued collaboration, the LAA, LEC, and the Senate are working to ensure that Roberts International Airport remains a safe, reliable, and efficient gateway for international travel.

Both the LAA and LEC are focused on ensuring the long-term stability of the airport's power supply, with plans to address infrastructure vulnerabilities and improve resilience against unforeseen events.

The recent power outage sparked important discussions and actions aimed at strengthening Liberia's aviation infrastructure.

The LAA informed the Liberian Senate that the aircraft which was reported to have been affected in the power outage situation was never in danger and as the plane landed safely.

The disruption reportedly led to operational challenges at the airport's terminal, affecting both passengers and staff, something the LAA officials have since apologized for.